ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa PAC has a full lineup for 45th season

By Ron Terrell, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlGp9_0hAs8aMN00
Tulsa Performing Arts Center (Tulsa Performing Arts Center Facebook)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced a full lineup for its 45th season.

FOX23′s Ron Terrell, who has been known to grace the stage himself, talked with PAC Chief Officer Mark Frie on the upcoming season.

“We just hit the ground running!” Frie said. “We will do 500+ event days during this season and anything and everything you will want to see will happen on our stage. "

Aug. 12-28: Something Rotten

Oklahoma’s oldest and largest non-profit theater group, Theater Tulsa, is celebrating 100 years of performances with “Something Rotten”. The group works to bring local performers from all sorts of backgrounds into theater. Even Mark Frie is taking the stage for this one.

“If you ever wanted to see me wear a wig and tap dance, this is your chance,” he said. “Theater Tulsa has been such a vital part of our theater community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKIZx_0hAs8aMN00
"Pretty Woman" coming to Tulsa PAC stage (Matthew Murphy, Celebrity Attractions)

Aug. 23-28: Pretty Woman

The iconic movie, reimagined for the stage.

“Its just one of those shows that you are just going to come and have a really good time and in today’s world we need more of that,” Frie said, addressing Pretty Woman.

Sept. 16: Funny Women of a Certain Age

This show made history with its premiere in 2019 as the first comedy special to feature six female comedians over the age of 50.

“We’ve got a lot of comedy on deck this fall for the PAC,” Frie said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqHOg_0hAs8aMN00
Jerry Seinfeld (facebook.com/JerrySeinfeld/)

Oct. 14: Jerry Seinfeld

The famous comedian is back at the PAC for the second time with a whole new show.

You can see the full list and buy tickets here.

photo cred: matthew murphy, celebrity attractions

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Baseball player celebrated for sportsmanship during Little League World Series tournament

TULSA, Okla. — An act of sportsmanship during the Little League World Series Southwest Region Championship on Tuesday is shining a light on kindness and compassion. Team Oklahoma ended up losing the game to Texas East 9-4, their opponents from Pearland, Texas. But it’s how the players conducted themselves during some tense moments at the bottom of the first inning that’s captured the nation’s attention.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Win: PGA Championship brings $157.7 million economic impact

TULSA, Okla. — PGA Championship impact numbers are in and they are exceeded expectations. Numbers released from the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce Wednesday show about $157.7 million was spent around Tulsa and on merchandise and concessions at Southern Hills during the week of May 16-22. Michael Neal, president...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month

LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.
BIXBY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KRMG

Green Country school districts scramble to hire more bus drivers

TULSA, Okla. — As more kids head back to school next week, some districts are scrambling to find bus drivers to fill vacancies. Susan Pettit, director of transportation for Union School District, told FOX23 that since school returned to in-person learning last year, they’ve had bus driver shortages and inconsistences.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after shooting into Tulsa home, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they arrested a man after he fired shots into a south Tulsa home overnight. Police said Cale Persinger drove through the neighborhood near 61st and South Peoria in a stolen car attempting to get into another. Whenever a man confronted him, he pointed...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Murphy
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy