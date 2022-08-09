Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
FOX Sports
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals' five-run first...
numberfire.com
Cubs give Franmil Reyes a breather on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes will rest on Thursday evening after Nelson Velazquez was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 13.8% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Called up Thursday
Rivas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to serve as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds. Rivas was demoted to Iowa in late July but will rejoin the big-league club Thursday. The 25-year-old has a .232/.313/.316 slash line in 201 plate appearances this season and is likely to return to Triple-A after the contest.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Franmil Reyes: On bench versus southpaw
Reyes is out of the lineup for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds. Reyes made his debut for Chicago on Tuesday and is 3-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts in his first two games with the team after being claimed off waivers from Cleveland. Nelson Velazquez will bat seventh as the designated hitter against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Staumont: Collects win over White Sox
Staumont (3-1) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Wednesday over the White Sox. Staumont kept the game tied in the top of the seventh inning, and MJ Melendez put the Royals ahead with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame. It's been mixed results for Staumont since he returned from a neck injury in mid-July -- he has allowed six runs over 8.1 innings in his last nine appearances. Overall he's posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB through 34.1 innings overall while adding three saves, five holds and three blown saves. The right-hander's neck injury cost him the primary setup role to Taylor Clarke (oblique), who is now on the injured list himself, which should allow Staumont to re-establish himself in the high-leverage mix.
SI:AM | What’s Wrong With the Yankees?
They’re sliding while the Mets look unstoppable.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Day off Wednesday
Crawford will sit Wednesday versus the Padres. Crawford will get a day off after he went 4-for-15 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored over four games since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 6. Thairo Estrada will shift to shortstop while Wilmer Flores enters the lineup at second base and bats second in the series finale.
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
Smyly stars as Cubs beat Reds in 2nd 'Field of Dreams' game
After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over.Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball's second annual “Field of Dreams” game.Seiya Suzuki reached three times and Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie. Ian Happ had two hits and drove in a run.“It’s really magic,” Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said of the field. “It has some kind of energy that I think is...
Field of Dreams win extra meaningful for Madrigal, Smyly
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Whether or not Nick Madrigal was traded last summer, he couldn’t have played in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game after undergoing season-ending hamstring surgery. But the White Sox traded him to the Cubs, and for the last year Madrigal has been budding with anticipation.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Rowan Wick: Secures another save
Wick earned a save against the Reds on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning. Wick worked the count full to two of the three batters he faced but came out on top with a 1-2-3 inning. The right-hander picked up his third save in the past four days and extended his scoreless streak to 11 contests. Over that stretch, he's posted a 15:3 K:BB over 12.1 innings while notching three saves, one hold and two wins.
Chicago Connection: Trade of Bears LB Roquan Smith to Falcons?
Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this week.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reaches four times in rehab game
Tatis (wrist) went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two walks and two runs in a minor-league game with Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. After going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks in his initial two rehab appearances, Tatis collected his first hits of 2022 and reached base four times Tuesday. He was initially expected to play center field in the contest, but he was shifted to shortstop instead due to slick outfield grass, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatis is still expected to see some time in center during the rehab stint, which is likely to end next week.
Bears Kicker Has Brutally Honest Admission About Soldier Field
Cairo Santos had to change his offseason kicking routine in order to get more comfortable with Soldier Field. Santos spoke to the media and said that he was practicing on a turf high school field in Jacksonville before realizing that those conditions don't match Soldier Field. He then found a...
NFL・
ESPN
Greinke helps Royals beat Cease, White Sox 5-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95...
Minus injured Anderson, Chisox fall to Pratto, KC in Game 1
Minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox fell to rookie Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Now batting for the Rays (in practice Friday): Wander Franco
MILWAUKEE — The Rays are looking forward to having Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez back in their lineup before the end of the month. They could get a reminder this week of how they will look. Franco and Ramirez may take batting practice before Friday’s game, a visible sign of the progress they have made in recovering from hand injuries.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Contreras isn't starting Wednesday against the Nationals. Contreras is getting a rare day off after he hit .250 with a home run, five RBI, two runs and a stolen base over the last five games. Yan Gomes will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
