Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will miss rest of season after fracturing his wrist in bicycle accident
Boston LHP Chris Sale, already on the injured list with a broken finger, will not return this season after having surgery to repair broken wrist.
5 Possible Dennis Eckersley Replacements in the Boston Red Sox Broadcast Booth
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. With news of Dennis Eckersley's upcoming departure from the Red Sox broadcast booth, there is bound to be speculation about The Eck's successor(s). NESN currently has...
Dennis Eckersley fights back tears discussing upcoming retirement from Red Sox booth
Dennis Eckersley will be retiring from calling Red Sox games for NESN after the season and got emotional discussing what the next few weeks will be like for him.
Yardbarker
Red Sox release Brandon Howlett
The Red Sox have released minor-league third baseman/right fielder Brandon Howlett, according to the team’s transactions log. Howlett, who turns 23 next month, was originally selected by Boston in the 21st round of the 2018 amateur draft out George Jenkins High School in Lakeland, Fla. He forwent his commitment to Florida State University by signing with the Sox for $185,000.
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr. will play for the Blue Jays after his Red Sox reunion ended with him being released.
FOX Sports
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Encounters trouble in sixth inning
Winckowski tossed 5.2 innings against Baltimore on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters in a no-decision. Winckowski navigated through five scoreless frames before the Orioles got to him in the sixth. Baltimore put up three runs in the inning, tying the score 3-3 to remove Winckowski from a chance at a third straight victory and ending his push for a quality start. The right-handed rookie nonetheless gave Boston a solid outing, and he's posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 15.2 innings across his past three starts.
Busy Day Sees Red Sox Lose Chris Sale For 2022, Add Veteran Reliever
Red Sox starter Chris Sale, already injured, will miss the rest of the 2022 season after breaking his wrist in a bicycle accident.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's John Schreiber: Notches two-inning save
Schreiber earned the save over the Orioles on Thursday, allowing one hit while striking out two batters over two scoreless innings. Schreiber threw 17 of 25 pitches for strikes in the outing and allowed just one baserunner on an infield single with two outs in the ninth inning. The right-hander picked up his fourth save of the season and his first in over a month. With Tanner Houck (back) on the injured list, Schreiber and Garrett Whitlock figure to be Boston's primary ninth-inning options for the time being.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Team gathers information
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team is still gathering information on Houck's back injury, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Houck was placed on the injured list Tuesday with lower-back inflammation. The pitcher has a couple of appointments with physicians coming up, and the Red Sox will have a better idea about a timeline after Houck has been evaluated.
The Red Sox have finally won a series against an AL East team
BOSTON -- Put it on the board! The Boston Red Sox have finally won a series against an American League East opponent.It took until early August, and that "series" was a one-game meeting with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday night, but the Red Sox finally got it done. Boston beat Baltimore 4-3 thanks to a go-ahead Eric Hosmer RBI double in the sixth inning, snapping a four-game losing skid in the process.The game was a makeup from when the first week of the season was postponed due to the MLB lockout. But the team checked with Elias...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
Chaim Bloom explains Red Sox’ ‘unsatisfying position’ at trade deadline
The Red Sox were both buyers and sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told Audacy’s “Inside the Monster” podcast about his approach and the team’s “unsatisfying position” at the deadline.
Boston Red Sox Announcer Dennis Eckersley to Retire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Red Sox suffered another loss on Monday. But this one hurt more than the others. Beloved color analyst Dennis Eckersley announced that he is departing...
