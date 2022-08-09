Trapped goose rescued from window well after two days

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a goose that attempted to beat the heat and ended up trapped in a home's window well for two days.

The Suffolk County Police Department said in a Twitter post that officers responded to a home to rescue a goose stuck in a window well.

"This goose attempted to beat the heat by going into an air-conditioner well," the department tweeted.

The department said the goose was trapped for two days before being rescued by Officer Joseph Biondo.

"We hope this goose finds other ways to stay cool," the tweet said.