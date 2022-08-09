ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Trapped goose rescued from window well after two days

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a goose that attempted to beat the heat and ended up trapped in a home's window well for two days.

The Suffolk County Police Department said in a Twitter post that officers responded to a home to rescue a goose stuck in a window well.

"This goose attempted to beat the heat by going into an air-conditioner well," the department tweeted.

The department said the goose was trapped for two days before being rescued by Officer Joseph Biondo.

"We hope this goose finds other ways to stay cool," the tweet said.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

