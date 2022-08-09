Read full article on original website
Mother sentenced after child brings marijuana gummies to school
FLINT, MI – The attorney for a Genesee County mother whose 6-year-old daughter took THC-infused gummies and distributed them to her kindergarten classmates said her client is “extremely horrified and remorseful” prior to the woman being given a delayed sentence that could afford her the chance to avoid having a felony conviction on her record.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Saginaw teen gets juvenile probation for role in man’s 2020 fatal shooting at parking lot party
SAGINAW, MI — Rather than joining his older brother and codefendant in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Saginaw man in the spring of 2020, a teen is to get a second chance by being a ward of the state. Enaris D. Hoskins, 17, on...
Whitmore Lake gym owner charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A Whitmore Lake gym owner faces a felony involving a girl who worked at his gym. Jermain Martinez, 42, was arraigned on one felony count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, Aug. 2, court records show. It is unclear exactly what Martinez is accused...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
abc12.com
Owosso man says police shooting gave him a new mission in life
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Ricky Potter has suffered from mental health issues since he was a teenager, but he says being shot and surviving has brought him clarity and a new mission in life. A Michigan State Police trooper shot Potter, who allegedly was armed with a gun, outside the...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
Lansing woman arrested for carrying a concealed weapon
The unnamed woman was arrested and lodged for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
Judge adds former Oxford High School security guard to shooting lawsuit
A judge has ruled that an armed security guard inside Oxford High School during the shooting will be added to the civil lawsuit from parents.
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
Flint police announce large Fentanyl seizure
FLINT, MI – A July investigation by the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit led to the seizure of one kilogram of Fentanyl and three arrests, authorities with the department said during a Tuesday, Aug. 9, news conference. In the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley commended the department’s...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
Teens facing weapons charges after MSP catch them doing donuts near massive Michigan party promoted on TikTok
Three teens are facing concealed weapons charges after Michigan State Police caught them doing donuts near the scene of a massive party in Tuscola County that was promoted on TikTok.
Cleaning service employee killed co-worker in dispute at Michigan General Motors assembly plant, officials say
A cleaning service employee has been arrested and accused of killing a co-worker during a dispute early Thursday at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan, authorities and the company said. Both co-workers were employed by a third-party cleaning service provider at the plant, General Motors and the Oakland...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shopper attacks Oakland County cashier who told her she had too many items for self-checkout, cops say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A shopper attacked a cashier who told her she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout line at a Meijer in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened before 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Meijer on Market Place Circle in Rochester Hills, according to authorities.
