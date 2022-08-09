ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FanSided

Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
The Spun

Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident

The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
FOX Sports

Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Encounters trouble in sixth inning

Winckowski tossed 5.2 innings against Baltimore on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters in a no-decision. Winckowski navigated through five scoreless frames before the Orioles got to him in the sixth. Baltimore put up three runs in the inning, tying the score 3-3 to remove Winckowski from a chance at a third straight victory and ending his push for a quality start. The right-handed rookie nonetheless gave Boston a solid outing, and he's posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 15.2 innings across his past three starts.
Yardbarker

Jackie Bradley Jr. signs one-year contract with Blue Jays

It is not the worst-case scenario (read: the New York Yankees), but Boston Red Sox fans will probably still be disappointed to find out where a former team favorite is headed to. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Tuesday that ex-Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has agreed to sign with the...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's John Schreiber: Notches two-inning save

Schreiber earned the save over the Orioles on Thursday, allowing one hit while striking out two batters over two scoreless innings. Schreiber threw 17 of 25 pitches for strikes in the outing and allowed just one baserunner on an infield single with two outs in the ninth inning. The right-hander picked up his fourth save of the season and his first in over a month. With Tanner Houck (back) on the injured list, Schreiber and Garrett Whitlock figure to be Boston's primary ninth-inning options for the time being.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Team gathers information

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team is still gathering information on Houck's back injury, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Houck was placed on the injured list Tuesday with lower-back inflammation. The pitcher has a couple of appointments with physicians coming up, and the Red Sox will have a better idea about a timeline after Houck has been evaluated.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Delivers again from leadoff spot

Pham went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta. Pham's seventh-inning shot gave the Red Sox life before the bullpen allowed runs in the final two frames. This was the third consecutive game with a home run for Pham, who was moved to the leadoff spot last weekend and is 5-for-19 with three home runs and seven RBI atop the order.
NBC Sports

Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves

The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
Seacoast Current

Boston Red Sox Announcer Dennis Eckersley to Retire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Red Sox suffered another loss on Monday. But this one hurt more than the others. Beloved color analyst Dennis Eckersley announced that he is departing...
