Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
5 Possible Dennis Eckersley Replacements in the Boston Red Sox Broadcast Booth
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. With news of Dennis Eckersley's upcoming departure from the Red Sox broadcast booth, there is bound to be speculation about The Eck's successor(s). NESN currently has...
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
FOX Sports
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
SI:AM | What’s Wrong With the Yankees?
They’re sliding while the Mets look unstoppable.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Encounters trouble in sixth inning
Winckowski tossed 5.2 innings against Baltimore on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters in a no-decision. Winckowski navigated through five scoreless frames before the Orioles got to him in the sixth. Baltimore put up three runs in the inning, tying the score 3-3 to remove Winckowski from a chance at a third straight victory and ending his push for a quality start. The right-handed rookie nonetheless gave Boston a solid outing, and he's posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 15.2 innings across his past three starts.
Yardbarker
Jackie Bradley Jr. signs one-year contract with Blue Jays
It is not the worst-case scenario (read: the New York Yankees), but Boston Red Sox fans will probably still be disappointed to find out where a former team favorite is headed to. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Tuesday that ex-Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has agreed to sign with the...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's John Schreiber: Notches two-inning save
Schreiber earned the save over the Orioles on Thursday, allowing one hit while striking out two batters over two scoreless innings. Schreiber threw 17 of 25 pitches for strikes in the outing and allowed just one baserunner on an infield single with two outs in the ninth inning. The right-hander picked up his fourth save of the season and his first in over a month. With Tanner Houck (back) on the injured list, Schreiber and Garrett Whitlock figure to be Boston's primary ninth-inning options for the time being.
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Team gathers information
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team is still gathering information on Houck's back injury, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Houck was placed on the injured list Tuesday with lower-back inflammation. The pitcher has a couple of appointments with physicians coming up, and the Red Sox will have a better idea about a timeline after Houck has been evaluated.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Delivers again from leadoff spot
Pham went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta. Pham's seventh-inning shot gave the Red Sox life before the bullpen allowed runs in the final two frames. This was the third consecutive game with a home run for Pham, who was moved to the leadoff spot last weekend and is 5-for-19 with three home runs and seven RBI atop the order.
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale breaks wrist in bike crash
Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery Monday after breaking his right wrist in a weekend bike crash. The
Chaim Bloom explains Red Sox’ ‘unsatisfying position’ at trade deadline
The Red Sox were both buyers and sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told Audacy’s “Inside the Monster” podcast about his approach and the team’s “unsatisfying position” at the deadline.
Boston Red Sox Announcer Dennis Eckersley to Retire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Red Sox suffered another loss on Monday. But this one hurt more than the others. Beloved color analyst Dennis Eckersley announced that he is departing...
