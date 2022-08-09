Schreiber earned the save over the Orioles on Thursday, allowing one hit while striking out two batters over two scoreless innings. Schreiber threw 17 of 25 pitches for strikes in the outing and allowed just one baserunner on an infield single with two outs in the ninth inning. The right-hander picked up his fourth save of the season and his first in over a month. With Tanner Houck (back) on the injured list, Schreiber and Garrett Whitlock figure to be Boston's primary ninth-inning options for the time being.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO