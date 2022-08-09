ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Liverpool Defender Conor Coady Signs on Loan for Everton

By Jim Nichol-Turner
 2 days ago

Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady has a loan move to Merseyside rivals Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2022-23 season.

Coady played was a Liverpool player for four from 2010 until 2014, with his last season (2013-14) being a loan spell with Sheffield United in League One. During his time with Liverpool, he only made one senior appearance, which was against Anzhi Makhachkala in November 2012 in the Europa League.

Conor Coady's only Liverpool appearance came in a 1-0 away defeat to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala

He made his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers - guiding them to promotion back to the Premier League in 2017-18, and subsequently on a European tour in 2019-20, after finishing 7th in the previous season.

It was confirmed on 8 August that Conor Coady had signed a season-long loan deal with Everton which brings him back to Merseyside for the first time since 2013.

