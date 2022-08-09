ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)

I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WUPE

Berkshire Residents: Take A Road Trip And Get A Discount On Gas

Massachusetts drivers from the Berkshires to Boston can now take that much deserved road trip and save some "moolah, moolah moolah" on gas in the process. The good news is that prices at the pump are declining as we try to get below that dreaded 4 dollar per gallon moniker. This option can save you an additional 30 cents when filling up between now and Labor Day (September 5th) and that's a good thing if you ask me.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Pittsfield, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WUPE

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tripadvisor#Good Food#Vegan#Jazz Music#Food Drink#Thai#Pho Thai Curries#Noodles Fried Rice#Nj
Live 95.9

Fond Memories Of Pittsfield Businesses Gone But Not Forgotten

Recently one evening while trying to decide where to go for dinner with my soulmate Tonya and our granddaughter Isabelle, my mind wandered to where it usually goes when I'm thinking about restaurants that are no longer in Pittsfield. And I thought of a restaurant that I still miss to this day. Bonanza Steakhouse.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
WUPE

Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!

Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
CHESHIRE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Live 95.9

Four One Three Salon Offers Free Back-to-School Hair Cuts for Pittsfield Girls

For the fifth year, local entrepreneur Alicia Powers and her team at Four One Three Salon will offer free back-to-school haircuts for local school-age girls. When Powers opened her salon, part of her mission was always to help give back to her local community in any way she could. Each year, with the exclusion of last year due to the pandemic, Powers and her team have volunteered their time and expertise to provide fresh back-to-school cuts to girls and young ladies in the community to help give them an extra boost of confidence as they head back to school.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?

The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

That Time I Had My First Pittsfield Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos Experience

As someone that is new to the Berkshires and Pittsfield, to be more specific, one thing I happened to notice as I rolled into town is Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos. Why did this stand out? Because I LOVE burritos! This past weekend was my first since moving here and I was not about to go without experiencing Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos all week.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

How Much Does Back-to-School Shopping Cost the Average Massachusetts Family?

Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. While Massachusetts public schools head back to school much later than other states (some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July) I remember feeling like September always came way too soon. I'm sure parents are always thrilled when that day arrives, but the kids, not so much.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy