Chebogz
Chebogz has been representing Filipino food at many of the major farmers markets and food festivals for the past five years, and for good reason. The island combo is beautifully arranged with inihaw ribs, crispy lumpia, juicy longanisa, and coconut shrimp. Arrive hungry, because there’s also chicken adobo and grilled tofu coated in the family’s special BBQ sauce. If you want to relive your Chebogz experience, you can also buy frozen lumpia to fry up back home, but not until after grabbing a mango “chezcake” for dessert.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Bar Crudo
Bar Crudo pulls double duty as both a great place to get seafood and a bar ideal for casual dates of all kinds. We usually come here for the oysters and marinated mussels, as well as their incredible smokey seafood chowder that’s full of shrimp, squid, different types of fish, mussels, and bacon. Bar Crudo’s phenomenal seafood Happy Hour (5-6:30pm) also never fails to draw us in with $2 oysters, $5 beers, and $8 wine when we’re not trying to blow out our bank account.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Tamale Pie Is a Perfect Comfort Food Recipe
Ree Drummond makes an easy comfort food recipe that her family loves. 'The Pioneer Woman' star's tamale pie comes together quickly and has one secret ingredient she said makes a difference.
Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake
This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
12 Plant-Based Dinner Recipes That Are High in Protein
These plant-based dinner recipes are so high in protein you won't miss the meat. Try plant-based dinner recipes like Mac and Cheese, Vegan Chili and Taco Salad.
Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
Sip House
Artificial pistachio flavoring is 10,000 times better than the real thing. Yes, we’re ready to die on this hill. Sip House, a Vietnamese coffee shop that specializes in iced coffee, proves our point with their pistachio cream latte. It’s a stiff glass of hazelnutty phin-dripped brew topped with a salted pistachio- and matcha-spiked cream cheese froth. It sounds like chaos, but it’s nicely balanced with the coffee’s bitterness and tang from the cream cheese. In other words, it's artificial pistachio flavoring for grown-ups.
Nossa Omakase
Dinner at Nossa Omakase would just be another laughably ridiculous South Beach dining experience if it wasn’t for the fact that it is literally Miami’s most expensive omakase. For $345 to over $400 per person, one might understandably expect a thoughtful meal consisting of rare fish flown in from Japan, sushi rice that’s perfect down to each individual grain, or just a general display of creativity and kitchen skills that warrant spending this kind of money.
Nitin Bakery
Nitin is a classic Dominican bakery that has some of Miami’s most affordable fancy pastries, including passion fruit and mango mousse entremets (a.k.a. dainty edible sculptures) that can give any high-end pâtisserie a run for its money. They also make their own version of a Hungarian dobos torte with crisp, thin layers of a biscuit/sponge cake hybrid sandwiching buttercream and dulce de leche. And these are just a very small sampling of the pastries we love at Nitin—which include savory things too, like croquetas and empanadas. But it wouldn’t be a Dominican bakery without super buttery Dominican bizcocho with pearlescent meringue frosting, which you can also find here. They also make a fantastic habichuelas con dulce, a Dominican dessert soup with red beans and a mix of sweet spices like cinnamon. It’s a large, airy space with plenty of seating, so you can sit down and enjoy that delicious combination of pastries and air conditioning.
Chicken House #2
There are several locations of this casual Honduran restaurant in Allapattah. You can get baleadas here, but as the name implies, this spot specializes in pollo frito ceibeño (a.k.a. Honduran fried chicken). An order includes about a quarter fried chicken over a bed of either crispy thin green banana chips or thicker, freshly sliced, fried coins of green banana. The thicker ones do a great job of soaking up the avalanche of toppings that smother the fried bird: a combination of a sweet and savory mayonnaise-based sauce, mantequilla (Honduran sour cream), a cabbage salad with diced tomatoes and cilantro, and crumbled aged cheese. Things can get soggy if you take this to-go, so eat it at the restaurant, where you can order at the counter and grab a seat at one of the formica booths.
Billingsgate
We hit up Billingsgate whenever we want a quick and casual meal that’s all about high-quality fish. The counter-service seafood market in Noe Valley doubling as a laidback cafe has a rotating menu made up mostly of seafood salads, oysters, and raw fish appetizers. Our go-to is the kampachi crudo coated in olive oil and topped with serrano peppers, bits of pomelo, and tarragon, and the toast piled with smoked salmon. They also have a weekday Happy Hour with half-off oysters and cava, which is our foolproof way to a successful Tuesday afternoon.
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
Gunsmoke
There will never be such a thing as too many industry dinner spots in Hollywood. Feel free to add Gunsmoke to the rolodex. This upscale Japanese-American spot has all the necessary elements to put agents and their clients at ease: a semi-hidden location behind the Columbia Square complex, a shiny dining room with lots of privacy to close deals, and a very good house martini. But what sets Gunsmoke apart from the pack is the food. You’ll eat dishes like tuna sashimi topped with little flecks of dry-aged ham, warm cabbage salad, and a very spicy lamb sisig. Not everything is a success here—we wanted more flavor and heat from the crispy quail with Szechuan peppercorn—but overall, Gunsmoke’s menu is interesting and far outpaces the neighborhood competition.
Le Rock
You might head to Rockefeller Center only once a year to glance at a very tall tree that was sacrificed to wear an outfit of colored lights. This brasserie is another reason to go there. Le Rock is from the Frenchette team, so it’s no surprise that the food here is French and the large Art Deco space is packed every night. If you’ve ever wanted to eat the Peter Luger burger like a steak, get the rich dry-aged steak haché. Grilled swordfish and pillowy agnolotti are cooked just right, and the whipped cheese and confit garlic on baguette is reason enough to keep coming back. When you’re here, your Midtown alter ego will come out, and you’ll feel like ordering multiple martinis and wonder why you don’t do dinner and a Broadway show more often.
Uovo Studio City
There are so many euro-centric pasta spots along Ventura Blvd. that, at times, it’s tough to tell them apart. That’s why the arrival of Uovo feels like a breath of fresh air. Located in the Sportsmen Lodge redevelopment, Uovo is a casual pasta bar with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
Cafe Red
This Rainier Valley coffee shop understands that coconut flavors hit just right when it’s warm outside. Enter the Oatnilla, a cold brew creation involving oat milk and organic vanilla—and during the summer, Cafe Red adds chocolate and coconut to this chilly coffee elixir, which makes for a tropical-inspired drink that you'll want to consume at 8am. If you’re reading this in November because you believe that iced coffee is a way of life, they have pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha versions, too.
