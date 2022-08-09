Mici Italian to Open in Southglenn, Colorado

Mici Italian a fast-growing, family-owned, eight-unit fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado, announces their official Southglenn, CO opening date. The location will be open August 15, 2022 and it will be the first of their Colorado restaurants to debut the brand’s refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design, and branding. “It was important to Wunder Werks to use all natural materials in the spacial design to mimic our use of all-natural ingredients in our generations-old family recipes,” said Kim Miceli, co-founder and VP of brand strategy in a statement.

Mici’s new restaurant is located at 330 E Arapahoe Rd #909, Centennial, CO 80122 on the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn. The restaurant has 120 seats (75 inside and 45 outside) and dedicated pickup and delivery stations, as well as delivery and catering. The new interior design features light shades of green and natural-stained maple and ash furniture to lighten the space. New modular menu boards hang on a solid maple lattice to blend into the space.

On opening day, join the Miceli family and customers for:

Free Pizza : First 50 people in line receive free pizza for a year.

: First 50 people in line receive free pizza for a year. Giving Back to HopeKids : 100% of opening week birthday cake gelato sales will be donated to HopeKids. Hopekids is an organization that provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-­threatening medical condition.

