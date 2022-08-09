ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for beating up dog to death in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an eight-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendall, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
City
Kendall, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Woman accused of drugging man and robbing $52K in watches arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing $52,000 worth of watches. Twenty-three-year-old Cloe Reynicke from North Carolina was issued an arrest warrant for one count of grand theft. On Monday, Reynicke was arrested in Nevada by the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Fitness#Caught On Camera#The Knife#Violent Crime#Kendall Gym#Nbc
Click10.com

Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus

MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy