Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Click10.com
Man arrested for beating up dog to death in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an eight-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
NBC Miami
Gunman in Fatal 2020 Miami-Dade Transit Bus Shooting Behind Bars: Police
A suspect in the 2020 shooting of a man on a Miami-Dade Transit bus is now behind bars in South Florida. Malik Osiris Horton, 22, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge, records showed. The charge stems from the Oct. 21, 2020 shooting of 33-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused of drugging man and robbing $52K in watches arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing $52,000 worth of watches. Twenty-three-year-old Cloe Reynicke from North Carolina was issued an arrest warrant for one count of grand theft. On Monday, Reynicke was arrested in Nevada by the...
WSVN-TV
‘I am just sad that they banned me from LA Fitness,’ said man after bonding from jail after pulling knife in Kendall gym
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has walked out of jail and is sharing his side of a confrontation at a South Florida gym where he’s accused of some unfit behavior that led him to lash out. Fifty-seven-year-old Lenin Sanchez bonded out of jail Wednesday, after he was...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Police Warn Students of Consequences for Violent School Threats
With back-to-school season in full swing, law enforcement in South Florida is warning students of consequences for making threats of violence. Pembroke Pines Police's Threat Assessment Team recently re-shared a YouTube video on their Facebook page reminding students that "school threats are no joke." "Comments like this will be taken...
NBC Miami
Brick Beating Leads to Upgraded Charge of Attempted Murder in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale man, accused of beating his uncle unconscious with a brick, has been charged with attempted murder. Khadis Khavon Bennett, 29, had the charge upgraded Wednesday from aggravated battery against a person over 65, court records show. According to the arrest report, Bennett attacked his 68-year-old uncle July...
Click10.com
Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus
MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
Click10.com
Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person, authorities confirmed. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive. Sky 10 was above the complex shortly before 7:30...
WSVN-TV
Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
Exclusive: Guns Scandal at Parkland Charter School Involved Principal’s Father
The gun scandal that roiled Somerset Parkland Academy in June involved both the school’s principal and a support staff member formerly married to the principal’s father—the man to who one of the gun’s apparently belonged, law enforcement records show. The two firearms were concealed in a...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
wqcs.org
MCSO: Miami Woman Arrested in Martin County on a Charge of Grand Theft
Martin County - August 10, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Detectives, with the help of the Stuart Police, arrested a Miami woman and are looking for her two accomplices on in connection with the theft of merchandise from an un-named marine store, and attempted theft from the store's other branch in Stuart.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
Click10.com
‘I have a gun:’ Home alone, Cooper City woman scares away intruders
COOPER CITY, Fla. – A group of thieves that were seen on camera breaking into Cooper City homes are now behind bars. One homeowner told Local 10 News she was armed with a gun, and that she was able to scare the intruders off. That woman was able to...
