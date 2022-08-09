ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pico Rivera approves 45 townhomes in “blighted” area

An Orange County developer was approved to build a 45-unit townhome complex in Pico Rivera. Warmington Residential, based in Costa Mesa, got a green light from the City Council to build the three-story complex at 4820 Durfee Avenue, the Whittier Daily News reported. The 76,155-square-foot project, to be built on...
PICO RIVERA, CA
Hollywood site of derailed condo project trades for $15.5M

Years after taking on the city and losing in appeals court, a partnership including Château Group’s Manuel Grosskopf has sold a Hollywood Beach site where it once hoped to build a 15-story condo. An entity led by Ulvi Mammadov bought the 1.2-acre site at 901 South Ocean Drive...
LOS ANGELES, CA

