An Orange County developer was approved to build a 45-unit townhome complex in Pico Rivera. Warmington Residential, based in Costa Mesa, got a green light from the City Council to build the three-story complex at 4820 Durfee Avenue, the Whittier Daily News reported. The 76,155-square-foot project, to be built on...

PICO RIVERA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO