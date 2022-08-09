Read full article on original website
Stephen Colbert Invades ‘Severance’ and Turns It Into ‘The Office’ (Video)
‘Steve C’ sure comes off a lot like the host of ‘The Colbert Report’ if you ask us. The world depicted on Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance” is already pretty bleak, but as it turns out, it could be even bleaker — all you need is the biggest jerk version of Stephen Colbert dropped into the madness.
Stereogum
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
After seven years of leading his house band Stay Human, Jon Batiste will be leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Colbert announced the news on Thursday night, saying that he hopes Batiste is currently off cutting his new album called More Grammys, Please. (Batiste won Album Of The Year at the 2022 Grammys for We Are.) “We have been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent over the past seven years,” said Colbert. “But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as a guest for your next hit record. I love you.”
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’
Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid
Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
NFL・
Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night
Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NFL・
Rachel Maddow Rejected $40 Million Offer From SiriusXM in 2021
MSNBC stalwart Rachel Maddow isn’t going anywhere after signing at multiyear contract in 2021 to stay with the company. But such security wasn’t always set in stone. According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and her new team at Endeavor Talent Agency were actively seeking new opportunities for her career as recently as last year. Maddow and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro were reportedly taking meetings with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Showtime, CNN and others through summer 2021, ultimately turning down offers from the likes of CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker and a lucrative opportunity with SiriusXM.
‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network
Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
‘The View’: How Often Will Ana Navarro Be Appearing on the Show?
Ana Navarro is stepping up her role on The View. But she will still remain a part-time panelist. Navarro has been a recurring guest host on the daytime TV talk show since 2013. The well-known political strategist plays to the conservative side of the daily arguments. And after Meghan McCain exited the series last year, Navarro became a more frequent face.
Stephen Colbert Taunts Dr. Oz’s ‘Garden State Ass’ Over Embarrassing Campaign
Oz is being badly out-trolled by John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
'The View' Cohost Joy Behar Reportedly Shouts At Staffer In Shocking Off-Camera Segment
The View cohost Joy Behar reportedly shocked audience members when she yelled at a staff member while off-camera. The table of hosts were scheduled to do a live segment titled "Hot Topics" in which the panel and the audience members engage in a friendly back and forth of questions and answers as a pre-recorded clip plays. However, Behar sparked controversy when she allegedly "screamed" at a crew member to pick up the pace.An eyewitness claimed the 79-year-old television personality rudely yelled for a member of the crew entertaining the crowd to "hurry up." The staffer allegedly poked fun at...
Zerlina Maxwell, Ayman Mohyeldin Lose Streaming MSNBC Shows on Peacock
Click here to read the full article. There’s a streaming shake-up at MSNBC. MSNBC is canceling two of its streaming programs on Peacock as the NBCUniversal-backed news outlet monitors the performance of programing amid a new battle for broadband consumers. Zerlina Maxwell and Ayman Mohyeldin will both lose their Peacock programs, according to a spokesperson for the network. Maxwell, who has worked with MSNBC since 2018 as an analyst and whose Peacock program was among MSNBC’s first streaming offerings, will do her last Peacock program on September 15. Her staff was notified about the move Wednesday by MSNBC President Rashida Jones, according...
Zac Brown Band Joined By Jamey Johnson & Marcus King For New Rendition Of “Stubborn Pride”
Last year, the Zac Brown Band got their wits about them again, returning to their roots with pure country music on their latest album The Comeback. The album had us all reminiscing on the glory days of the band, when they were dropping songs like “Chicken Fried,” “Highway 20 Ride,” “Toes,” and more. Of course, nothing will ever compare to The Foundation in 2008, but it was much better than the previous project. And since the release of The Comeback, they’ve dropped a […] The post Zac Brown Band Joined By Jamey Johnson & Marcus King For New Rendition Of “Stubborn Pride” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
AdWeek
Chris Wallace Will Have the Sunday 7 PM Timeslot on CNN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Chris Wallace will own CNN’s Sunday 7 p.m. timeslot this coming fall. CNN CEO Chris Licht told staff of this development at a company town hall held Thursday morning.
Seth Meyers Says It’s ‘Deeply Embarrassing’ How Excited He Was for ‘Late Night’ Emmy Nomination
This story about Seth Meyers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Seth Meyers was not prepared for “Late Night” to finally break into the Emmys’ variety-talk category this year. In fact, he was bracing for disappointment. Again. “Because I’m — I think the word my wife used was psycho — I turned my phone off and went for a long run,” Meyers said when asked what he was doing when the nominations were announced.
‘Late Night’ Host Seth Meyers On His Emmy Milestone & The Evolving Late-Night Universe
Click here to read the full article. Seth Meyers was trying to avoid being disappointed in front of his children on Emmy nomination morning, so he went for a run around New York City. He needn’t have worried. For the first time since he took the reins, Late Night with Seth Meyers earned a spot on Emmy’s Outstanding Variety Talk Series ballot. Perversely, it was the pandemic that helped the former Saturday Night Live star find his groove. Forced to produce his show from the attic of his in-laws’ house for long stretches with only a painting of an old sea...
