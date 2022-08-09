ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas

The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
