Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
963kklz.com
If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas
The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
Local Custom Cakemaker Castle of Cakes Expanding to Second Location
Castle of Cakes’ second location will open at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
Life Is Beautiful seeks volunteers for downtown Las Vegas cleanup event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life Is Beautiful is inviting community members to participate in a street cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas next weekend. The festival is partnering with Caridad Gardens and the City of Las Vegas’ “Keep Las Vegas Beautiful” initiative to put together a cleanup crew for the event on Saturday, Aug. 20. […]
Las Vegas Weekly
The Jonas family’s Nellie’s Southern Kitchen keeps it homey on the Las Vegas Strip
You wouldn’t expect a Southern diner founded in the owner’s hometown of Belmont, North Carolina, to find its way to the Las Vegas Strip for a second location. But the family behind Nellie’s Southern Kitchen happened to have some special connections. Kevin Jonas Sr.—father of Kevin, Joe...
Yifang Fruit Tea Shop to Open in Southwest Las Vegas
The fruit tea shop is planning to open on Blue Diamond Rd late this year
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2022
Locals and tourists with a love for arts and music have a lot to look forward to this week with performances from Rob Zombie, Los Bukis, Silk Sonic, Ne-Yo, and more.
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations
DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
Big Las Vegas Strip Project Finally 'Breaks Ground'
The pandemic killed a lot of investment and construction projects around the country -- but not in Las Vegas. When covid shut down the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) kept moving forward with huge projects -- including Caesars revamping and rebranding Bally's and MGM effectively trading Mirage for Cosmopolitan.
police1.com
Puppy with mouth taped shut, left in hot car at Las Vegas casino finds forever home
LAS VEGAS — A puppy that was found locked in a car with its mouth taped shut at a Las Vegas casino parking lot last month has found a new home. “Dutchess was found locked inside a hot car on the top floor of a parking garage for two hours with her mouth taped shut,” The Animal Foundation said on Facebook.
Power restored after outage limited fuel availability on I-15 north of Vegas
After Clark County warned drivers headed north on I-15 that they may not be able to fuel up along the interstate due to a power outage, county officials reported power had been restored.
Coyote killing cat in east Las Vegas valley prompts awareness of pet safety
Keeping your pets safe from coyotes. An east valley resident has a warning to pet owners after she lost her cat in a coyote attack and it was all caught on security camera.
Abandoned pitbull finds permanent home with Las Vegas foster family
A pitbull abandoned by his owner has recovered from neglect and has now found a forever home.
cdcgamingreports.com
Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley
Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
Salt and Straw May Be Bringing its Small Batch Ice Cream to UnCommons
The “curiously delicious ice cream” brand’s name appears on permit paperwork for construction at UnCommons
