Anna Turner, right, is crowned 1st Runner Up at the national Miss Amazing pageant in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31, 2022. Turner competed with her service dog Vixen. LOGAN – In an attempt at making new friends, 23-year old Anna Turner decided to participate in the Utah Miss Amazing pageant in May. The pageant provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities across the state to connect, build self-esteem and raise awareness. Not only was Turner crowned Queen of the Utah Miss Amazing pageant in her age group, but also had the opportunity to compete at the national competition in Nashville, Tennessee.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO