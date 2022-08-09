Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Amid shortage, Davis School District hires 300+ new teachers
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A nationwide teacher shortage has school districts scrambling to fill vacancies before the new year starts. Sadly, Utah schools are not immune to this shortage. However, the Davis School District is closer to filling all open teaching positions after hiring upwards of 400 new teachers before the new school year. The […]
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
kvnutalk
Cache Chamber of Commerce to host private tour of Spartronics – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – The Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a tour of Spartronics Logan for state lawmakers and other local elected officials. The private tour is slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Spartronics Logan is located at 750 East, 1600 North on...
ksl.com
A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area
AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
kvnutalk
Cache Valley resident named national Miss Amazing 1st Runner Up – Cache Valley Daily
Anna Turner, right, is crowned 1st Runner Up at the national Miss Amazing pageant in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31, 2022. Turner competed with her service dog Vixen. LOGAN – In an attempt at making new friends, 23-year old Anna Turner decided to participate in the Utah Miss Amazing pageant in May. The pageant provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities across the state to connect, build self-esteem and raise awareness. Not only was Turner crowned Queen of the Utah Miss Amazing pageant in her age group, but also had the opportunity to compete at the national competition in Nashville, Tennessee.
Hundreds of new teachers welcomed to Davis School District
Hundreds of new teachers were celebrated Tuesday before beginning the school year with the Davis School District.
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police finds missing Layton girl, safe and reunited with family
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who has already been through some severe trauma. Her past experiences have added to the urgency in finding her safe. KSL TV is not revealing details to avoid victimizing her again, but what she’s been through has added to concerns for her safety.
ksl.com
Police arrest parents, girlfriend of fugitive charged in South Salt Lake killing
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people wanted in connection with a killing in a South Salt Lake grocery store parking lot have been on the run for three months. Now, police have arrested the parents of one of the suspects as well as his girlfriend, accusing them of helping the wanted fugitives avoid arrest.
Gephardt Daily
Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released
FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Buhler, 74, a resident of West Weber, died in the Monday morning mishap at 2800 W. 4000...
biztoc.com
Your local housing market just shifted
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
KUTV
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
KUTV
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
Cattle drive expected to cause traffic delays in canyon near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — The U.S. Forest Service is alerting the public of expected traffic delays in Logan Canyon as a result of a four-day cattle drive. In a news release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, permittees will begin moving their cattle up the canyon on Aug. 15. Over 1,400 head of cattle will be moved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 18. The cattle will be moved...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden Police Department urges those with criminal records to gain fresh start, expunge their records
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is urging those struggling under a criminal record to take advantage of a 3-year-old law easing expungement of past bad acts. “If you have a criminal record, you’re not alone,” OPD says in its social media post,...
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
kvnutalk
Nibley man ordered to continue treatment after groping women at local grocery store – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old Nibley man convicted of groping female customers at a Logan grocery store will not be sentenced to anymore jail time. Joshua J. Cress was ordered instead to continue mental health treatment after attorneys said further jail time might cause more harm than good. Cress was...
ksl.com
Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited
EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
kvnutalk
Logan officials announce closure of intersection starting Thursday – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced the planned closure of the intersection at 1800 North and 600 West streets. The intersection will be closed to through traffic in all directions, they say, to allow for the installation of utilities and roadway construction. The closure will be effective starting...
