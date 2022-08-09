ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Amid shortage, Davis School District hires 300+ new teachers

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A nationwide teacher shortage has school districts scrambling to fill vacancies before the new year starts. Sadly, Utah schools are not immune to this shortage. However, the Davis School District is closer to filling all open teaching positions after hiring upwards of 400 new teachers before the new school year. The […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Business
City
North Logan, UT
ksl.com

A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area

AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Cache Valley resident named national Miss Amazing 1st Runner Up – Cache Valley Daily

Anna Turner, right, is crowned 1st Runner Up at the national Miss Amazing pageant in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31, 2022. Turner competed with her service dog Vixen. LOGAN – In an attempt at making new friends, 23-year old Anna Turner decided to participate in the Utah Miss Amazing pageant in May. The pageant provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities across the state to connect, build self-esteem and raise awareness. Not only was Turner crowned Queen of the Utah Miss Amazing pageant in her age group, but also had the opportunity to compete at the national competition in Nashville, Tennessee.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usu#Utah State University#The Herald Journal#Usu News#Utah Public Radio
KSLTV

UPDATE: Police finds missing Layton girl, safe and reunited with family

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who has already been through some severe trauma. Her past experiences have added to the urgency in finding her safe. KSL TV is not revealing details to avoid victimizing her again, but what she’s been through has added to concerns for her safety.
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released

FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Buhler, 74, a resident of West Weber, died in the Monday morning mishap at 2800 W. 4000...
FARR WEST, UT
biztoc.com

Your local housing market just shifted

These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Idaho State Journal

Cattle drive expected to cause traffic delays in canyon near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — The U.S. Forest Service is alerting the public of expected traffic delays in Logan Canyon as a result of a four-day cattle drive. In a news release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, permittees will begin moving their cattle up the canyon on Aug. 15. Over 1,400 head of cattle will be moved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 18. The cattle will be moved...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
SYRACUSE, UT
ksl.com

Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited

EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy