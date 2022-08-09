ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Krejci explains why he returned to Bruins, NHL after year in Czech Republic

After a yearlong stint in his native Czech Republic, longtime Bruins center David Krejci is set to return to Boston. Krejci signed a one-year deal with the Bruins on Monday. He took a few weeks off from hockey after the IHF World Championships in June to clear his mind and discuss career options with his family. That’s when he decided to come back to Boston.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara has not decided on whether or not he will be playing during the 2022-23 season. His agent, Matt Keator, told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe earlier this summer that the veteran would announce his decision this September (from ‘How former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is enjoying himself in retirement,’ The Boston Globe, 6/25/22). If the 45-year-old defenseman decides that he wants to play one last season, three teams seem like clear potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
Why Taylor Hall benefits most from David Krejci's return to Bruins

Much of the linemate talk surrounding David Krejci following his return to the Boston Bruins has involved David Pastrnak, which makes sense. Krejci and Pastrnak are two of the best Czech players in the world and played together for the Czech Republic at the World Championships earlier this year. Krejci also credited Pastrnak for helping convince him to come back to the B's after spending a year playing in his home country.
Zacha Aiming to Assimilate to Bruins' Approach

BOSTON - Pavel Zacha had heard about it from afar. While he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Zacha was well aware of the culture that had been established a couple hundred miles to the North. "I think we knew how good Boston...
Could Lysell make Bruins' roster? Sweeney gives encouraging response

The Boston Bruins need an infusion of scoring and speed, and one player who could provide both is Fabian Lysell. The 19-year-old right winger was Boston's first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a fantastic 2021-22 season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, tallying 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games, in addition to an even more impressive playoff run.
Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
Get to know David Krejci: Stats, contract and more

David Krejci was selected in the third round (63rd overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Since his NHL debut with the Bruins in 2007, Krejci has become a household name amongst B's fans, playing in three Stanley Cup Final series (including a championship in 2011), and becoming one of the team's alternate captains. He's currently 17th on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23

Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres

Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
