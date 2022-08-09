Lakin Todd Southall, 56, of Sissonville passed away at home under the care of Hospice with his wife Tereasa by his side. Todd was born in Gallipolis, Ohio to Mr. and Mrs. Lakin Southall. Todd grew up in Jackson County being the typical boy playing football and discovering his love of music through his dad. He graduated from Ripley High School in 1984. He attended one year of collage at Marshall University before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Todd served his country from 1985 until being medically discharged in 1992. Todd was a Sergeant and spent the majority of his career as Military Police.

SISSONVILLE, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO