Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Breaks Down on TV Recalling Final Goodbye With the ‘Grease’ Star
Olivia Newton John’s death on Monday came as a shock to many of her fans. However, it was unsurprising to her family members as the Grease actress had battled breast cancer for the last 30 years. A day following her death, Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, broke down on TV as she recalled her final goodbye to her aunt.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73, Husband Says
Grease legend Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at age 73, according to her husband.In a statement posted across Newton-John’s social media accounts, John Easterling said that the actress and singer died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by friends and family. Easterling, whom Newton-John married in 2008, asked that the family be given privacy “during this very difficult time.”Easterling’s statement did not confirm a cause of death, but he called his wife “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”A source close to the family told TMZ that Newton-John had “lost...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better”
John Travolta took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, who passed away this morning. Her family confirmed to TMZ this afternoon that she had passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch at the age of 73, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Of course, her iconic role as Sandy in Grease alongside John Travolta in 1978 catapulted her to superstardom and put her on the map, with a number of hit songs […] The post John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BBC
Olivia Newton-John: Tributes to Grease star and singer dies aged 73
Tributes have been paid from around the world to Olivia Newton-John, who has died from cancer aged 73. The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in Grease, one of the most successful film musicals ever made. Her Grease co-star John Travolta said she "made all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Newton-John to Receive a State Funeral: ‘Australia Needs It’ Says Singer’s Niece
Olivia Newton-John's family was offered a state funeral for the entertainer in her native Australia and her niece says the family will accept.
deseret.com
Olivia Newton-John’s most iconic pop culture moments
With the death of Olivia Newton-John this past week, friends and fans alike have been reflecting on Newton-John’s most iconic pop culture moments. John Travolta, who played Danny opposite of Newton-John’s Sandy in “Grease,” posted a touching tribute to Newton-John on Instagram: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible... Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
Eater
Martha Stewart’s First-Ever Restaurant Is About to Open on the Las Vegas Strip
Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart will debut her first-ever restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas this weekend. The highly anticipated new restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart, is now accepting reservations, which are available from 5 p.m on August 13. While Stewart has published nearly 100 books on cooking and entertaining,...
Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Remembers Touching Childhood Memories With Olivia Newton-John
While many know Olivia Newton-John for her role in Grease, the singer went far beyond the silver screen and Hollywood. The British-Australian used her musical talents to propel her career in the film industry. But at her heart, Olivia Newton-John was a singer. And for those who might not know, the singer sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 14 of her albums certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Nothing short of a musical icon, Olivia’s family and friends received a mountain of support and love from fans and celebrities alike. Recently, Sharon Osbourne shared a heartfelt message about what the singer meant to her and her daughter, Aimee Osbourne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Rogue Agent’ Star James Norton on Playing a Serial Con Artist, His New Production Company and His Plans to Direct
James Norton is no stranger to playing less than salubrious characters thanks to his turns as psychopath Tommy Lee Royce in “Happy Valley” and a Russian mafia boss’s son in “McMafia.” In “Rogue Agent” he once again steps into the skin of a man whose moral compass is, to put it lightly, skewed. Based on a true story, “Rogue Agent” tells the almost unbelievable tale of Robert Freegard, a British car salesman who seduced at least seven women and exploited many more (including two men) in the 1990s by claiming he was an MI5 spy looking for new recruits. As well...
Thrillist
The 8 Best Immersive Art Experiences in Las Vegas
It’s no surprise that immersive art has taken hold in Sin City. As the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas is the perfect place to push the boundaries of art, technology, and theatricality. After all, Sin City is its own version of a surreal alternate reality. AREA15, which...
Comments / 0