WIBW
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials have arrested one suspect who is believed to have been involved in the early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn and a resulting police chase. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked residents from SW Fairlawn rd. to SW Urish Rd....
2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
WIBW
More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle. We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents. Eichelberger...
Kansas man, sister-in-law accused of selling drugs
OSAGE COUNTY —The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage City Police Department have created a joint task force to help eradicate the use and sale of narcotics in our communities, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. On Tuesday afternoon, the task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at...
Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department surrounded an apartment complex on Wednesday night looking for a wanted man. The police presence is due to someone who is barricaded inside of the Monterey Apartments at 1015 SW Garfield Ave., according to police. However, a media release from TPD at 8:55 p.m. reported that after TPD’s […]
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
KCTV 5
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
WIBW
Computer, firearms examiners testify Wednesday morning in Dana Chandler trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Testimony began Wednesday morning in Day 4 of the Dana Chandler retrial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios called the court into session at 9:14 a.m. At the outset of Wednesday morning’s proceedings, Rios announced a person who...
Quadruple murder suspect makes appearance in court
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Stephen Marlow, the man arrested in Lawrence for the quadruple murder of four people in Ohio, made his first appearance in the Douglas County District Court Wednesday afternoon. Marlow appeared in front of Judge Sally Pokorny to schedule an extradition hearing. That hearing was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Marlow has […]
WIBW
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were booked into jail Wednesday morning, August 10, when a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop for expired registration and discovered methamphetamine. Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports indicate that a K9 unit pulled over a 2002 gold Ford Ranger in the 1600 block of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested in Clinton County on Warrant Wednesday
(PLATTSBURG, MO) A Kansas City, Kansas man arrested in Clinton County on outstanding warrant Wednesday morning. Dejaun M. Ponds, a 30-year-old who was wanted on a misdemeanor traffic warrant originally from Clinton County, was arrested just after 10 A.M. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was also cited with...
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
WIBW
RCPD searching for man who stole $900 in clothing from Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole about $900 worth of clothes from the Manhattan Target on Wednesday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to Target at 800 Commons Pl. in Manhattan.
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman with warrants for false crime reports, traffic violations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a woman with two active warrants regarding interference with law enforcement, false crime reports, resisting arrest and traffic violations. The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that officers are searching for Brecken Hess,...
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
Man sentenced to 3+ years for biting, throwing rock at Leavenworth police
A man who threw a rock and bit a Leavenworth police officer will spend three-and-half years in prison.
1011now.com
Nebraska man arrested after fleeing Kansas law enforcement
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies in Jackson County, Kansas Monday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Kansas 9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. The vehicle took off northbound on U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
