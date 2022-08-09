Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
numberfire.com
Cubs give Franmil Reyes a breather on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes will rest on Thursday evening after Nelson Velazquez was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 13.8% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
Three-run first inning leads Cubs over Reds in second Field of Dreams Game
Nearly halfway through the month of August, the baseball world focused its attention on a matchup between two teams fighting near the bottom of the NL Central. On Thursday night, at the second Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, an intimate crowd was treated to a competitive game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
FOX Sports
Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams
Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22
Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Ownership Plans To Be ‘Very Active’ This Offseason
Over the last few years, Chicago Cubs’ ownership has drawn criticism for spending more money on hotels and big buildings than on the product on the field. However, Tom Ricketts finally spoke publicly Thursday and delivered some encouraging words. It appears the ownership group is preparing to spend money and be active this coming offseason.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A brief history of Chicago Cubs neutral site games
The Cubs and Reds will participate tonight in the second MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The game begins at 6:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on Fox-TV (full national broadcast, no blackouts). The Reds will bat last as this is technically a Reds “home” game, though...
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Yardbarker
David Ross ‘Pumped’ That Willson Contreras and Ian Happ Remained With Cubs
David Ross is in a weird position as manager of the Chicago Cubs. He catches a lot of flack from fans about his managerial decisions, but he’s quite literally managing a team that is built to fail. In most professions, it is hard to do a good job when you aren’t given the tools to succeed. It’s kind of like being told to become fluent in French and being given 26 guys who have been to France once as your language teachers.
Little League assistant coach describes heartwarming moment of sportsmanship
Robb Zurek, former Chicago-area resident and current assistant baseball coach for the Pearland, Texas 12U All-Star team, joins John Williams to talk about the now viral moment when a batter from the opposing team consoled his team’s pitcher after being hit in the head with a wild pitch.
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Prospect Luke Little Promoted to High-A South Bend
The minor league promotions continue. Today, the Chicago Cubs promoted left-handed pitcher Luke Little from Low-A Myrtle Beach to High-A South Bend. The Cubs named Little their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July after he posted a 1.15 ERA in five starts for the Pelicans. Little has been...
Yardbarker
Cubs Push Back Kyle Hendricks’ Return Date
Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5 when he was shut down with shoulder soreness, was scheduled to possibly return to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation sometime in August. With his MRI still showing inflammation in his right shoulder, there’s a chance he may not return at all for the rest of the season.
Yardbarker
Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts
The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency
The Chicago Cubs are 20 games below .500 and nowhere close to making the playoffs. They’ve gone from a World Series winner in 2016 to a team that basically has no stars left, with the exception of Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who are both solid players. But, there is a firm belief they will […] The post Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
It's been a rough go this season for the Cubs. With what's left of the 2016 World Series team, the Cubs are trying their best to produce a successful product on the field while rebuilding the roster. So far, this season's results have reflected this. The team holds a 45-65...
The Bears Might Have Suffered Another Significant Injury
The hits keep on coming for the Chicago Bears receiving core. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, David Moore suffered a potentially serious injury and had to be carted off the practice field on Tuesday. Moore's injury is all the more devastating considering the Bears WR corps is already thin...
Leo HS football field gets update thanks to help from Chicago Bears
The unveiling was years in the making.
