MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
numberfire.com

Cubs give Franmil Reyes a breather on Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes will rest on Thursday evening after Nelson Velazquez was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 13.8% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
FOX Sports

Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams

Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22

Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Ownership Plans To Be ‘Very Active’ This Offseason

Over the last few years, Chicago Cubs’ ownership has drawn criticism for spending more money on hotels and big buildings than on the product on the field. However, Tom Ricketts finally spoke publicly Thursday and delivered some encouraging words. It appears the ownership group is preparing to spend money and be active this coming offseason.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

A brief history of Chicago Cubs neutral site games

The Cubs and Reds will participate tonight in the second MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The game begins at 6:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on Fox-TV (full national broadcast, no blackouts). The Reds will bat last as this is technically a Reds “home” game, though...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Yardbarker

David Ross ‘Pumped’ That Willson Contreras and Ian Happ Remained With Cubs

David Ross is in a weird position as manager of the Chicago Cubs. He catches a lot of flack from fans about his managerial decisions, but he’s quite literally managing a team that is built to fail. In most professions, it is hard to do a good job when you aren’t given the tools to succeed. It’s kind of like being told to become fluent in French and being given 26 guys who have been to France once as your language teachers.
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Prospect Luke Little Promoted to High-A South Bend

The minor league promotions continue. Today, the Chicago Cubs promoted left-handed pitcher Luke Little from Low-A Myrtle Beach to High-A South Bend. The Cubs named Little their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July after he posted a 1.15 ERA in five starts for the Pelicans. Little has been...
Yardbarker

Cubs Push Back Kyle Hendricks’ Return Date

Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5 when he was shut down with shoulder soreness, was scheduled to possibly return to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation sometime in August. With his MRI still showing inflammation in his right shoulder, there’s a chance he may not return at all for the rest of the season.
Yardbarker

Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts

The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
ClutchPoints

Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency

The Chicago Cubs are 20 games below .500 and nowhere close to making the playoffs. They’ve gone from a World Series winner in 2016 to a team that basically has no stars left, with the exception of Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who are both solid players. But, there is a firm belief they will […] The post Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

The Bears Might Have Suffered Another Significant Injury

The hits keep on coming for the Chicago Bears receiving core. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, David Moore suffered a potentially serious injury and had to be carted off the practice field on Tuesday. Moore's injury is all the more devastating considering the Bears WR corps is already thin...
