hoiabc.com
Group host backpack giveaway for Bloomington students
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local group wanted to make sure Bloomington-Normal students are ready for school. The ‘Back-to-school Alliance’ hosted a drive-thru event to help unit 5 and district 87 students in need. There were more than 4,000 free backpacks and supplies. Chair of the...
wcbu.org
Peoria's community gardens are doing more for the city than providing healthy produce
Although thought of as a primarily urban landscape, Peoria touts an impressive amount of green spaces, and with that comes several community gardens tucked into corridors all around the city. Typically, community gardens are plots of land that are transformed into a garden with help from community members. The harvest...
macaronikid.com
Festival Season is Here at the Peoria Riverfront!
It’s August and that means school’s back in session… but it also means its festival season on the Peoria RiverFront! While we have come to expect the food, drinks and music, these cultural events celebrate the diversity that makes Peoria such a special city and provide fun entertainment for the entire family!
wbwn.com
Day of the Dozer is Back in 2022
Day of the Dozer is giving kids the ultimate ride and the experience of a lifetime as it returns to our calendars on Saturday, September 10th!. In its 17 years, Day of the Dozer has had more than 11,000 kids attend this one-of-a-kind event to sit in the driver’s seat of dozers, excavators, and other heavy equipment with the professional operators by their side.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
wjbc.com
Nearly $10.5 million raised in St. Jude Runs event for Children’s Research Hospital
BLOOMINGTON – Community members joined together over the weekend to run for a good cause. St. Jude Runs annual charity event raised over $10 million dollars in their 54 mile trek from Bloomington-Normal to Peoria. Local St. Jude board member James Ingold realizes that it’s difficult to donate with...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council approves Friendship House expansion
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is giving its blessing to an expansion of Friendship House. The council this week approved the expansion as a special use, in Council Member Tim Riggenbach’s newly-redrawn Third District. “This is a classic example of their simple project of expanding the...
Central Illinois Proud
Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
Central Illinois Proud
Local doctor shares personal experience with neuropathy
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. William G. Weinman is licensed in Illinois and has been in practice since 2006. Dr. Weinman studied at Illinois Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He has spent years specializing in Neuropathy Treatment as a Board Certified Neuropathy Specialist.
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. See the 600 […]
25newsnow.com
Nonprofit gives free computers to low-income families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A national nonprofit stopped through central Illinois Wednesday to give computers to families that need them. ‘PC’s for People’ set up shop at both Illinois Central College locations, handing out dozens of desktops and laptops. The group works to get recycled and refurbished...
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares for fall move-in, announces street closures
Residence hall and dorm move-in begins Monday. With about 6,000 students moving in before classes begin on Aug. 22, Illinois State University has shared information about move-in sign-up and road closures planned for the week. More information about move-in, including directions to residence halls and instructions for unloading cars, can...
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
Central Illinois Proud
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
Central Illinois Proud
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
wbwn.com
“That’s What She Said” 2022 Is September 9th
Get your tickets for this one night live event of powerful storytelling. That’s What She Said is a one-night live event that raises women’s voices through the power of storytelling. You are invited to attend a celebration of local women who brave the microphone to share intimate, personal stories as TWSS takes to the Bloomington-Normal stage for the third time , this time at the BCPA on September 9th, 2022. Click HERE for tickets.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Celebrates Inaugural Annie Malone Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The new Annie Malone exhibit inside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be a part of a huge celebration to recognize the first Black woman Millionaire and her roots here in Peoria. The story of Annie Malone is a part of forgotten and unknown history, until...
