Day of the Dozer is giving kids the ultimate ride and the experience of a lifetime as it returns to our calendars on Saturday, September 10th!. In its 17 years, Day of the Dozer has had more than 11,000 kids attend this one-of-a-kind event to sit in the driver’s seat of dozers, excavators, and other heavy equipment with the professional operators by their side.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO