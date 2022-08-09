Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin needs a knockout to beat Canelo Alvarez says Shawn Porter
By Jim Calfa: Shawn Porter feels that Gennadiy Golovkin has lost his mobility due to his increasing age and will need a knockout of Canelo Alvarez on September 17th for him to win. Porter says Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) from 2010 to 2012 would have a shot outboxing Canelo, but...
Watch Anthony Joshua show off frightening speed and brutal body shots in training for Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been working on his ferocious body shots ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ will bid to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles from the undefeated Ukrainian in a Saudi salvation job a week on Saturday. The Watford warrior jetted out to Jeddah late last month to...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th
By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
Tyson Fury shows off stunning £300,000 Ferrari as boxing legend prepares to sign contract for Derek Chisora trilogy
TYSON FURY showed off his stunning £300,000 Ferrari as he prepares to sign a contract to fight Derek Chisora. Fury is a known car lover, owning a collection of luxury motors with his black Ferrari GTC4Lusso among his favourites. The Gypsy King posted the supercar onto his Instagram after...
Tyson Fury Explains Decision to End Retirement From Boxing
The heavyweight champion has his sights set on another trilogy.
Oleksandr Usyk feels he was ‘30 seconds’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in first fight
Oleksandr Usyk has said he was ‘perhaps 30 seconds or a minute’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in the pair’s first fight.Usyk beat Joshua via unanimous decision in London last September, landing a flurry of punches with the Briton backed up against the ropes just before the final bell sounded.Ahead of the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August, Usyk was asked how close he believes he was to finishing Joshua during that late onslaught.“Perhaps if there were another 30 seconds or another minute in the 12th round, Anthony would have been knocked down,” the unbeaten Ukrainian told...
WWE NXT UK Results (8/11): NXT UK Title Tournament Begins
WWE NXT UK Results (8/11) - NXT UK Championship Tournament First Round: Oliver Carter def. Charlie Dempsey. - Sid Scala asks Tyler Bate to not interfere in Trent Seven's match. - Eliza Alexander def. Thea Hail. - Nina Samuels interrupts Amale, who says she's aiming for the NXT Women's Championship.
FOX Sports
Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back
Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Yardbarker
SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer
SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Two NXT UK Championship Tournament Matches Set For 8/18 NXT UK
The first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will come to an end next week. After Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang and Oliver Carter managed to pull off a victory against Charlie Dempsey, the first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will roll on next week. First, Tyler Bate will face off against Kenny Williams in a first time matchup. Meanwhile, Mark Andrews will renew an old rivalry and take on Joe Coffey in singles action. The winner of both of these bouts will face off against one another in a semi-final of the tournament, which is expected to take place on a future episode of NXT UK.
Swerve Strickland Discusses How Kevin Gates' AEW Appearance Came About
At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two, Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee had their AEW Tag Team Title celebration after winning the belts in a three-way tag bout that featured Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and The Young Bucks. The celebration was crashed by Tony Nese & "Smart" Mark Sterling,...
CM Punk is back, Darby puts Brody in a coffin, is Kenny returning? | Day After Dynamite #22
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on with Rob Wilkins (@RobWilkins) to review the August 11th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite, QUAKE BY THE LAKE which saw Jade Cargill successfully defends the TBS Championship and Jon Moxley retain the AEW Interim World Championship in a barn burner against Chris Jericho.
Lyons And Stark Aim For The Gold, Down Goes Williams, Diamond Mine In The Rough | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 9. - In a Digital Exclusive, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark discussed the news that they will compete in the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Lyons stated that they have the opportunity of a lifetime, while Stark noted that they have the advantage because they're the unknown team. She vowed that they will show the world who they are.
Claudio Castagnoli: I Didn't Meet Nicholas Until Three Hours Before Our WrestleMania 34 Match
Claudio Castagnoli talks about his WrestleMania 34 match against Braun Strowman and Nicholas. pulls back the curtain on his WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 34. The fans amongst the WWE universe were split whenever Braun Strowman and a mystery partner, which turned out to be a ten-year...
BBC
Lauren Price to face Timea Belik in second pro boxing fight at O2 Arena
Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will take on Hungary's Timea Belik in her second professional fight on 10 September. The Welsh middleweight, 28, is looking to back up her impressive Wembley debut against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir. Budapest native Belik, 29, has six wins and six defeats after losing to Marie Pier...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
Jiri Prochazka-Glover Teixeira Rematch Scheduled For UFC 282 In December
One of the best fights of 2022 is expected to get an immediate sequel. MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz reported on Thursday that UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka and former champ, Glover Teixeira have verbally agreed to a rematch at a yet-to-be-announced UFC 282 event on December 10, but the promotion has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking or event. The pair's first meeting at UFC 275 back in June ended up being a fight of the year candidate with Prochazka ultimately defeating Teixeira via a fifth-round submission win.
UFC・
Fightful
