Sky 86
2d ago
Thank you to the linemen who worked so hard in near 100 degree weather to get folks’ power back on so quickly!! They are already getting power back in most towns.
Michael Calicchio
2d ago
According to the government those 55,000 people, emergency crews, and electric company employees needed to fix the problem are supposed to be driving electric vehicles that they can't charge right now to fix the problem...#Reality
A new water main break after catastrophic water emergency in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — Just as water pressure returned to normal from a major break in a 72-inch pipe, a second break developed early Thursday morning. The new break happened around 2 a.m. in a 30-inch main at 15th Avenue and 15th Street in the West Ward due to a pressure surge, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. Only water pressure in the Vailsburg section has been affected.
Crews work to restore power to thousands after high tension wire falls
Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of northern New Jersey residents who lost power Tuesday afternoon when a high tension wire fell down near Interstate 80.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
The city of Newark and two of its suburbs continued to tell residents to boil their tap water on Wednesday a day after a post-Civil War-era water main break created a torrent of running water in the North Ward. The good news is that water pressure should return to normal...
NJ weather: Deliciously dry air this weekend, rain next week
The heat wave is finally over. After 10 days in a row of 90+ degree temperatures, cooler and less humid weather will prevail across New Jersey. (By the way, that's the longest stretch of 90s at the Newark Airport weather station in over a decade, since 2012.) Dry air has...
N.J. weather: Much needed rain soaking state today. Weekend forecast update.
Heavy rain falling across much of the eastern half of New Jersey early Thursday will push off shore by mid-morning, paving the way for a warm, mainly dry afternoon and a very pleasant weekend. Thursday will be another pretty hot day, with high in the upper 80s in most areas...
Many people in NJ violate this traffic rule and no one gets a ticket (Opinion)
If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying. Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives...
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
Spotted lanternfly in all 21 NJ counties, no more need to report
Cape May had been the final holdout, but on Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture said populations of the spotted lanternfly are now in all 21 counties in the Garden State. A report from NJ.com, citing a spokesperson for the department, seemed to confirm that infestations had spread into...
advertisernewssouth.com
Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/11
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
N.J. weather: Thunderstorms in forecast today as heat wave finally breaks
While the week-long heat wave that has blanketed New Jersey comes to an official end on Wednesday, we’re still in for one more warm, humid day before more significant relief arrives on Thursday. Highs will climb into mid the upper 80s this afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Jersey City, NJ official had poor driving record before hit-and-run: report
JERSEY CITY — The reported hit-and-run of an UberEats bicyclist by a city councilwoman came two weeks shy of 19 years since her first documented driving offense, an analysis of public records has found. The Jersey Journal obtained nearly two decades' worth of driving records for Amy DeGise, who...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
CNBC
72-Inch Break Triggers NJ Water Emergency; Sinkhole Swallows Car, Boil Advisories Issued
A massive water main break on the border of Newark and Belleville, New Jersey, Tuesday triggered a major emergency, cutting service or limiting pressure to many and spawning at least one car-swallowing sinkhole. Boil water advisories are in effect until further notice as a precaution for Newark and Belleville residents;...
These antique NJ street lamps might still be up in your town
Not too many people notice streetlamps. We usually take them for granted. Most of New Jersey's streetlights come on when it gets dark and go off when the sun comes up. That was not always the case. Up until about a decade ago, one of our utilities in our state, PSE&G still had one guy lighting the remaining gas lamps.
Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?
TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city. According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.
Pride flags stolen, vandalized in N.J. borough, officials say
At least 11 Pride flags were stolen or damaged in a New Jersey borough this week, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said. The biased acts were reported in Frenchtown between Sunday, August 7, and Monday, August 8, authorities said.
