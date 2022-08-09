ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hasn't heard of trade discussions for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers had previously made it clear that 2021 rookie Trey Lance has replaced veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. San Francisco then seemed to confirm Garoppolo's time with the organization will soon be over when the club released a depth chart on Tuesday that had the 30-year-old listed as the fourth-string option behind Lance and backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.
Risers and Fallers From Raiders Camp

As training camps across the NFL get underway, there are going to be plenty of reports about players who are standing out and those who are in danger of losing their spot. That's the nature of competition in the NFL, and it's no different for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with a new regime in place.
Cowboys Assistant Coach Dealing With 'Private Health Matter'

Cowboys secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt won't be making the trip for Dallas' preseason opener this weekend. On Tuesday, the team released a statement that the assistant coach is tending to a "private health matter." Dallas Cowboys Secondary Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Joe Whitt is addressing...
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts

It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
