Northampton, MA

westernmassnews.com

South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Our Western Mass News First Alert Weather team said the last time we saw it this dry was October 2020, but at Brunelle’s Marina, they are actually benefiting from the drought conditions.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Costly share bike vandalism in Holyoke under investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A costly vandalism is under investigation in Holyoke. Police are now asking for the public’s help after several rideshare bikes were found damaged. ValleyBike Share bikes are another means of transportation for Holyoke residents. City officials said they aren’t being returned to their charging stations, or...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. in Springfield, a quilt festival is being hosted at MassMutual Center!. The event features entries to this year’s Quiltfest National Quilt Competition, along with an array of special exhibits and the merchant’s mall which sells items such as textiles and fabrics.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass. gaming commission meets to discuss next steps on sports betting

Costly share bike vandalism in Holyoke under investigation. Rattlesnake spotted on Quarry Road in West Springfield. A West Springfield man is sharing his story after spotting a large rattlesnake on Quarry Road while taking a walk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Investigators determine cause of Palmer fire

A West Springfield man is sharing his story after spotting a large rattlesnake on Quarry Road while taking a walk.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: spike in recent deadly crashes

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 2021 was the most dangerous year to be on Massachusetts roads in more than a decade and this year is proving to be just as deadly with a recent uptick in western Massachusetts. “That’s my princess, Destiny. I, I’m sorry, she’s always on my mind,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic house in Amherst was physically picked up and moved to Hadley. Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling Wednesday morning as the house was placed in its new location. It was transported in an effort to salvage it and make way for a new...
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday morning news update

In this update, Governor Charlie Baker officially signed sports betting into law on Wednesday, Holyoke's popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism, and the city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The committee for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade hosted their kick-off event at Palate Restaurant on Boston Road Wednesday evening. The event celebrates 32 years of Puerto Rican culture in Springfield. Various people were honored throughout the event, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno came to address...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.

