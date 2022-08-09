Read full article on original website
South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Our Western Mass News First Alert Weather team said the last time we saw it this dry was October 2020, but at Brunelle’s Marina, they are actually benefiting from the drought conditions.
Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
Northampton bicyclists voice safety concerns following Damon Road accident
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bicyclist hit by a car Wednesday morning on Damon Road in Northampton. People are now speaking out, asking for increased safety measures on a dangerous stretch of roadway. We spoke with bike riders and local business owners, including one who captured the accident on his...
Costly share bike vandalism in Holyoke under investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A costly vandalism is under investigation in Holyoke. Police are now asking for the public’s help after several rideshare bikes were found damaged. ValleyBike Share bikes are another means of transportation for Holyoke residents. City officials said they aren’t being returned to their charging stations, or...
Town by Town: August 11
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. in Springfield, a quilt festival is being hosted at MassMutual Center!. The event features entries to this year’s Quiltfest National Quilt Competition, along with an array of special exhibits and the merchant’s mall which sells items such as textiles and fabrics.
Mass. gaming commission meets to discuss next steps on sports betting
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on Damon Road in Northampton
Investigators determine cause of Palmer fire
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details
Town by Town: Holyoke Mall butterflies, golf tournament, and Ninety Nine donations
Getting Answers: spike in recent deadly crashes
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 2021 was the most dangerous year to be on Massachusetts roads in more than a decade and this year is proving to be just as deadly with a recent uptick in western Massachusetts. “That’s my princess, Destiny. I, I’m sorry, she’s always on my mind,” said...
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic house in Amherst was physically picked up and moved to Hadley. Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling Wednesday morning as the house was placed in its new location. It was transported in an effort to salvage it and make way for a new...
Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
One arrested, home evacuated as Greenfield Police investigate incendiary devices
Thursday morning news update
In this update, Governor Charlie Baker officially signed sports betting into law on Wednesday, Holyoke's popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism, and the city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The committee for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade hosted their kick-off event at Palate Restaurant on Boston Road Wednesday evening. The event celebrates 32 years of Puerto Rican culture in Springfield. Various people were honored throughout the event, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno came to address...
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
