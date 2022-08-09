ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

8 News Now

Public tours of atomic test site to return

Known as the most bombed place on Earth and remains one of the government's most secret locations. The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is normally off-limits to the public, but for one day a month, a select few will once again be able to visit.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia were stunned on Friday when they got a call saying a donor’s heart had been located for their two-month-old girl Amelia. On Saturday they said the donor’s heart was placed into their girl during surgery, which lasted about eight hours. That child’s heart now beats strongly in Amelia’s body.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations

DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
nevadabusiness.com

TheOfficeSquad Opens Henderson Location, Now Serves Businesses in Southeast Las Vegas Valley

{Successful business support services company expands and now showcases franchise model in multiple locations}. TheOfficeSquad®, a one-stop-shop for business support services, has opened a new location in Henderson at 2450 St. Rose Parkway – near the intersection of the Clark County 215 Beltway and Pecos Road. The new office has 3,750 square feet of space with six executive suites for rent, conference rooms, and all the other services found at the company’s Northwest Valley location.
HENDERSON, NV
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Roughly $8.5 million awarded to graduate medical education residency programs in Nevada

More than $8.5 million awarded to graduate medical education residency programs in Nevada. More than $8.5 million is going toward five medical education programs in Nevada. Funds will go to graduate residency programs for specialties like pediatrics, oncology, family and internal medicine. The recipients are the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Medicine, and Dignity Health.
RENO, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: Eastside Christian Church Las Vegas preview weekend

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently attended the preview weekend for the new Eastside Christian Church Las Vegas. LifeSprings Christian Church is now Eastside Church Las Vegas. Led by senior pastor Gene Appel from Eastside Church’s main campus in Anaheim, Calif. Eastside Christian Church is launching a new community dedicated to pursuing God, building community and unleashing compassion. God is on the move in Las Vegas with an exciting new church opportunity. Plan to join us this Sunday, for preview services and then our official launch on August 21.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Free Meals For Clark County Students

Free meals are available to all Clark County School district students again during the 2022-2023 academic year. It is the first week of classes for CCSD students and teachers, and it is good to know that no child will go hungry. According to the CCSD website, the “Child Nutrition Program”...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas

The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
LAS VEGAS, NV

