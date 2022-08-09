Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
Life Is Beautiful seeks volunteers for downtown Las Vegas cleanup event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life Is Beautiful is inviting community members to participate in a street cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas next weekend. The festival is partnering with Caridad Gardens and the City of Las Vegas’ “Keep Las Vegas Beautiful” initiative to put together a cleanup crew for the event on Saturday, Aug. 20. […]
KOLO TV Reno
Spirit Airlines touches down in Biggest Little City with nonstop service between Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spirit Airlines has landed in Northern Nevada. On Wednesday, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed its latest addition as the budget airline begins a twice daily nonstop service to Las Vegas. “Prices are so high and people are really feeling it,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We really...
Yifang Fruit Tea Shop to Open in Southwest Las Vegas
The fruit tea shop is planning to open on Blue Diamond Rd late this year
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public tours of atomic test site to return
Known as the most bombed place on Earth and remains one of the government's most secret locations. The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is normally off-limits to the public, but for one day a month, a select few will once again be able to visit.
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia were stunned on Friday when they got a call saying a donor’s heart had been located for their two-month-old girl Amelia. On Saturday they said the donor’s heart was placed into their girl during surgery, which lasted about eight hours. That child’s heart now beats strongly in Amelia’s body.
abc45.com
Whole Foods CEO worried 'socialists are taking over' American institutions
LAS VEGAS (TND) — Outgoing Whole Foods CEO John Mackey is sounding the alarm about the rise of socialist sentiment in American schools, companies and other critical institutions. “My concern is that I feel like socialists are taking over,” Mackey told Reason Magazine during a sit down at the...
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
Local Custom Cakemaker Castle of Cakes Expanding to Second Location
Castle of Cakes’ second location will open at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets
963kklz.com
5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas
Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations
DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
nevadabusiness.com
TheOfficeSquad Opens Henderson Location, Now Serves Businesses in Southeast Las Vegas Valley
{Successful business support services company expands and now showcases franchise model in multiple locations}. TheOfficeSquad®, a one-stop-shop for business support services, has opened a new location in Henderson at 2450 St. Rose Parkway – near the intersection of the Clark County 215 Beltway and Pecos Road. The new office has 3,750 square feet of space with six executive suites for rent, conference rooms, and all the other services found at the company’s Northwest Valley location.
kunr.org
KUNR Today: Roughly $8.5 million awarded to graduate medical education residency programs in Nevada
More than $8.5 million awarded to graduate medical education residency programs in Nevada. More than $8.5 million is going toward five medical education programs in Nevada. Funds will go to graduate residency programs for specialties like pediatrics, oncology, family and internal medicine. The recipients are the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Medicine, and Dignity Health.
NEW: COVID-19 dropping fast in Clark County for second straight week
COVID-19 cases continue to drop fast in Clark County, falling more than 20% for the second week in a row according to data released Wednesday, and hospitalizations are following the same trend.
Couple cashes in on saving water, redecorating yard with SNWA turf rebate program
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Lake Mead levels dipping to historic lows, water conservation has appeared to be on most people’s minds. One local couple is doing their part by saving water and cashing in on it, thanks to the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s turf rebate program, which translates into cash for grass. Wes and […]
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: Eastside Christian Church Las Vegas preview weekend
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently attended the preview weekend for the new Eastside Christian Church Las Vegas. LifeSprings Christian Church is now Eastside Church Las Vegas. Led by senior pastor Gene Appel from Eastside Church’s main campus in Anaheim, Calif. Eastside Christian Church is launching a new community dedicated to pursuing God, building community and unleashing compassion. God is on the move in Las Vegas with an exciting new church opportunity. Plan to join us this Sunday, for preview services and then our official launch on August 21.
963kklz.com
Free Meals For Clark County Students
Free meals are available to all Clark County School district students again during the 2022-2023 academic year. It is the first week of classes for CCSD students and teachers, and it is good to know that no child will go hungry. According to the CCSD website, the “Child Nutrition Program”...
963kklz.com
If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas
The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
Comments / 0