Man sentenced to prison for possession

Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf announced that on August 9, James S. Jameson pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to Possession of a Controlled Substance under 15 grams (Cocaine), which is a Class 4 Felony. Jameson was sentenced by Judge John Hay to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be followed by up to 12 months of Mandatory Supervised Release (Parole), at the discretion of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office supervised the investigation of this case.

