It is with every hope in the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ that we inform you of the falling asleep of Katerina Tsaparas. Katerina was 43 years old. Katerina was the wife of Demetrios and mother to son John 15 and Alexander 10. She was an incredibly faithful and loving wife and mother. She was loved and cherished by many and will be missed by all.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO