Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Shawn Hoyt Appointed Interim GHS Science Program Administrator
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that Shawn Hoyt has been named interim high school science program administrator. Mr. Hoyt replaces Mr. John DeLuca, who recently departed GPS to join Westport Public Schools. Mr. Hoyt will be responsible for the design, development, and evaluation of the science...
greenwichfreepress.com
Jenna Mazzilli Named Interim Assist Principal at New Lebanon School, Effective Immediately
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced on Tuesday the appointment of Jenna Mazzilli as interim assistant principal at New Lebanon School, effective immediately. Ms. Mazzilli replaces Ms. Lindsey Eisenstein, who was named acting principal of New Lebanon until Principal Alexandra Michaelson returns from her leave of absence. New...
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools names new assistant principal at Parkway; educator moving from post in Stamford
GREENWICH — The new assistant principal named at Parkway School is an educator who worked as a teacher leader for student support in the Stamford public schools. The appointment of Matthew Cerruto to the post at Parkway is effective immediately, Greenwich Superintendent Toni Jones announced Monday. Cerruto replaces Cindy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichfreepress.com
Impact Fairfield County Announces $100,000 Grant Opportunity for Nonprofits
Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC) is pleased to announce a $100,000 grant opportunity for nonprofits that reach underserved populations and highlight unmet needs in Fairfield County. The Impact Fairfield County Grant will provide restricted funds to develop new programs; enhance, expand or strengthen existing programs; and/or improve organizational capacity that...
greenwichfreepress.com
Meghan Lynch, 19, Overall Winner at Greenwich Point One Mile Swim
The Greenwich Point One Mile Swim took place on Saturday, Aug 6. Results provided by StartLine Race Services. The event was sponsored by The Greenwich Swim Committee and the YMCA of Greenwich. Congratulations to all the swimmers!. TOP 3 OVERALL Place No. Name Div Age Sex Time ===== ===== ====================...
WTNH.com
East Haven schools prepare to keep kids safe during lockdown with ‘go buckets’
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in East Haven spent the morning assembling the latest tools to keep kids safe in school lockdown. Four hundred “Go Buckets” will go out to all the district’s schools. In fact, East Haven wants one of them in every room in every school.
greenwichfreepress.com
Three Time’s a Charm for Watered Down Climate Resolution
On Thursday morning the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to approve a climate change resolution that commits the town to developing an action plan by December 2023. Originally the resolution, which was drafted and presented for consideration by a group of GHS students led by the impressive Isabelle Harper from the class of 2022, included the word “emergency.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
greenwichfreepress.com
Fusion Academy Greenwich to Host Open House for Realtors on Thursday
Fusion Academy Greenwich is holding an open house for local realtors their waterfront campus on Thursday. The event is 11:00am am to 2:30 pm. Light lunch will be provided. Fusion Academy Greenwich is a Private School located on Dolphin Cove. Their individualized learning experience uses a 1-to-1 education model (one student and one teacher) in a campus setting with social interaction with other students.
greenwichfreepress.com
Katerina Tsaparas, 43
It is with every hope in the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ that we inform you of the falling asleep of Katerina Tsaparas. Katerina was 43 years old. Katerina was the wife of Demetrios and mother to son John 15 and Alexander 10. She was an incredibly faithful and loving wife and mother. She was loved and cherished by many and will be missed by all.
greenwichfreepress.com
Elizabeth Anne Arcuri, 79
We are saddened to announce Mrs. Elizabeth Anne Arcuri, 79, of Greenwich, CT, passed away on August 5, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Stamford, CT on December 12, 1942. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Eugene Salvatore Arcuri and 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
greenwichfreepress.com
Chabad Seeks to Expand Pre-School, Relocate Playground and Reconfigure Drop-off and Pick-up in Central Greenwich
Chabad Lubavitch has submitted an application to Greenwich Planning and Zoning add 12 kindergarten children at 75 Mason Street where they are already approved for 40 children on the first floor and lower level. Chabad owns two continuous properties at 75 Mason Street and 6 Lincoln Avenue that are located...
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus
The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
NewsTimes
Who are Connecticut players on the UConn football roster? Here’s the rundown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football team opens the 2022 season in just over two weeks. The Huskies start the Jim Mora era at Utah State before hosting Central Connecticut State in the home opener Sept. 3 at Rentschler Field. The struggling program will look to ignite a fan base that’s been dwindling in recent years.
greenwichfreepress.com
Lauridsen: Climate Change – Think Globally, Act Locally
Today (Thursday) the Greenwich Board of Selectmen passed a Climate Change Resolution. I want to thank First Selectman Fred Camillo and Selectwoman Lauren Rabin for working hard to remove the heavy-handedness of the original “Emergency Resolution” by eliminating the word “Emergency” altogether. To further protect our...
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
Comments / 0