Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Shawn Hoyt Appointed Interim GHS Science Program Administrator

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that Shawn Hoyt has been named interim high school science program administrator. Mr. Hoyt replaces Mr. John DeLuca, who recently departed GPS to join Westport Public Schools. Mr. Hoyt will be responsible for the design, development, and evaluation of the science...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Jenna Mazzilli Named Interim Assist Principal at New Lebanon School, Effective Immediately

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced on Tuesday the appointment of Jenna Mazzilli as interim assistant principal at New Lebanon School, effective immediately. Ms. Mazzilli replaces Ms. Lindsey Eisenstein, who was named acting principal of New Lebanon until Principal Alexandra Michaelson returns from her leave of absence. New...
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich, CT
Connecticut Education
Connecticut State
Greenwich, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Impact Fairfield County Announces $100,000 Grant Opportunity for Nonprofits

Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC) is pleased to announce a $100,000 grant opportunity for nonprofits that reach underserved populations and highlight unmet needs in Fairfield County. The Impact Fairfield County Grant will provide restricted funds to develop new programs; enhance, expand or strengthen existing programs; and/or improve organizational capacity that...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Meghan Lynch, 19, Overall Winner at Greenwich Point One Mile Swim

The Greenwich Point One Mile Swim took place on Saturday, Aug 6. Results provided by StartLine Race Services. The event was sponsored by The Greenwich Swim Committee and the YMCA of Greenwich. Congratulations to all the swimmers!. TOP 3 OVERALL Place No. Name Div Age Sex Time ===== ===== ====================...
greenwichfreepress.com

Three Time’s a Charm for Watered Down Climate Resolution

On Thursday morning the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to approve a climate change resolution that commits the town to developing an action plan by December 2023. Originally the resolution, which was drafted and presented for consideration by a group of GHS students led by the impressive Isabelle Harper from the class of 2022, included the word “emergency.”
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal

NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Fusion Academy Greenwich to Host Open House for Realtors on Thursday

Fusion Academy Greenwich is holding an open house for local realtors their waterfront campus on Thursday. The event is 11:00am am to 2:30 pm. Light lunch will be provided. Fusion Academy Greenwich is a Private School located on Dolphin Cove. Their individualized learning experience uses a 1-to-1 education model (one student and one teacher) in a campus setting with social interaction with other students.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Katerina Tsaparas, 43

It is with every hope in the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ that we inform you of the falling asleep of Katerina Tsaparas. Katerina was 43 years old. Katerina was the wife of Demetrios and mother to son John 15 and Alexander 10. She was an incredibly faithful and loving wife and mother. She was loved and cherished by many and will be missed by all.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Elizabeth Anne Arcuri, 79

We are saddened to announce Mrs. Elizabeth Anne Arcuri, 79, of Greenwich, CT, passed away on August 5, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Stamford, CT on December 12, 1942. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Eugene Salvatore Arcuri and 4...
