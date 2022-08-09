ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllDolphins

Dolphins Sell Out Season Tickets

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PuAc_0hAs4RnE00

The Miami Dolphins' offseason moves might pay off on the field come September, but the dividends already have appeared off the field

One look at the right places on social media is all it takes to see how jacked up Miami Dolphins fans are about the possibilities for the 2022 Dolphins, but it's also showing up at the box office.

As had been predicted a couple of weeks ago, the team has sold out its 2022 season ticket memberships and has begun a waiting list for 2023 — something that's never happened in franchise history.

For fans looking to attend a specific game, individual game tickets remain available, but those could end up going fast as well.

View the original article to see embedded media.

THE REASONS FOR OPTIMISM FOR DOLPHINS FANS

It's pretty clear why Dolphins fans are so jacked up about the upcoming season, and that's the offseason additions of players like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead and also the arrival of highly regarded offensive mind Mike McDaniel as head coach, along with hope that the additions and an improved offensive line will help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa take a big step forward in his third NFL season.

On paper, there's little question this is the most talented Dolphins roster in several years, and when you consider the team finished 10-6 and 9-8 the past two seasons, well, the possibilities indeed are intriguing.

THE 2022 HOME SCHEDULE

The home schedule offers some really good matchups, starting obviously with the Week 3 showdown against the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills and the visit by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

But the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 also should be intriguing, both from a competitive standpoint and also because it will mark the return of head coach Brian Flores to Miami on a night the Dolphins honor the 1972 team on the 50th anniversary of the perfect season.

Here's the complete Dolphins home schedule:

Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 11, vs. New England, 1 p.m.

Week 3 — Sunday, Sept. 25, vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Week 6 — Sunday, Oct. 16, vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 23, vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 13, vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Week 12 — Sunday, Nov. 27, vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 25, vs. Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Week 17 — Saturday ,Jan. 8 or Sunday, Jan. 9, vs. N.Y. Jets, time TBD

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Season Ticket#Christmas#Steelers#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Miami Dolphins#Miami Dolphins#Home Schedule
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022

The 2022 NFL season will be the start of something new for the Miami Dolphins. For the first time since 2014, the team will be without DeVante Parker, who was the longest-tenured Dolphin at the time of his departure. They have a bigger star wide receiver in Parker’s place with Tyreek Hill now on the […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch

Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical

The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Wednesday Afternoon

Malcolm Brown's stint with the New Orleans Saints was short-lived. On Wednesday, the team officially released the veteran running back. Brown signed with the Saints in late July. He was brought in to compete for the No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart. Considering the Saints just released Brown,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back

The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
726
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy