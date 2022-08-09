ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Comments Claiming Her Face Is ‘Changing’

By Starr Bowenbank
Chrissy Teigen is basking in the joy of her recent pregnancy announcement, but she’s still facing negative comments online.

On Monday, the 36-year-old model shared a photo of her on a boat with her and husband John Legend ‘s son Miles. Instead of focusing on how happy Teigen and her son look together, commenters saw an opportunity to remark on Teigen’s appearance.

“I’ve had these teeth for like 10 years,” Teigen responded, referring to veneers that some commenters pointed out. And when someone else added that she keeps “changing” her face, the model replied, “You guys are somethin.”

Teigen’s comments come on the heels of her announcing last week that she’s expecting a baby with Legend . The model posted two mirror selfies on Instagram of her in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump for the camera.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” she wrote, seemingly referencing the pregnancy loss she suffered in September 2020, when she lost her son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant, and the public backlash she faced after being accused of cyberbullying Courtney Stodden and others in years-old tweets. “But joy has filled our home and hearts again…. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The new baby will join Miles and his big sister, Luna. See the sweet new photo of Teigen and Miles below.

