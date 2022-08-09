Read full article on original website
Could 1 Buccaneers signing turn into steal of offseason?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL, but that did not stop them from signing a former Pro Bowler at the position this offseason. That somewhat under-the-radar addition could pay massive dividends for them. Julio Jones signed a one-year deal with...
Yardbarker
Reaction to Falcons first depth chart ahead of 2022 season
Here’s my reaction to the three phases of the Falcons depth chart, courtesy of the team’s website. Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve. RG Chris Lindstrom Colby Gossett Jonotthan Harrison. TE Parker Hesse MyCole Pruitt John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk. QB Marcus Mariota Desmond Ridder Feleipe...
Commanders Release First Depth Chart: Rookie Jahan Dotson Starting?
Dotson was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
9 takeaways from Bears' first unofficial depth chart
The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. When the Bears and Chiefs square off on Saturday at Soldier Field, it’ll feature the return of former head coach Matt Nagy. When looking at Chicago’s first unofficial depth chart,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
Kenny Golladay dragged for disastrous performance in Giants’ preseason opener
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay had a tough time in Thursday night’s preseason opener, dropping a potential touchdown while securing just one of three targets for six yards against the Patriots.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Injury: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left practice early this Wednesday due to a lower body injury. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, it looks Gage suffered an injury to his left ankle or foot. The team has not released an official update yet. The Buccaneers signed Gage...
Evaluating 3 potential outcomes for the 2022 Washington Commanders season
The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching and the Washington Commanders will take the field in Week 1 with the
Bucs training camp: Top plays from Tuesday's practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to turn the corner from training camp into game-prep mode, as they ready for their first preseason tilt of 2022. This weekend, the Bucs will welcome the Miami Dolphins to Raymond James Stadium to kick off their preseason slate, but not before two days of joint practices with their in-state opponent.
