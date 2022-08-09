ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Reaction to Falcons first depth chart ahead of 2022 season

Here’s my reaction to the three phases of the Falcons depth chart, courtesy of the team’s website. Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve. RG Chris Lindstrom Colby Gossett Jonotthan Harrison. TE Parker Hesse MyCole Pruitt John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk. QB Marcus Mariota Desmond Ridder Feleipe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs training camp: Top plays from Tuesday's practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to turn the corner from training camp into game-prep mode, as they ready for their first preseason tilt of 2022. This weekend, the Bucs will welcome the Miami Dolphins to Raymond James Stadium to kick off their preseason slate, but not before two days of joint practices with their in-state opponent.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy