Bridgehampton, NY

Vogue Magazine

Out East, Simon Miller Celebrated Summer With a Tropical Beach Bash

The brains behind Simon Miller’s irresistible knits and iconic platform sandals, designer Chelsea Hansford proved her creative eye extends far beyond clothes. In honor of the brand’s Southampton pop-up shop with Intermix, Hansford gathered an intimate group of friends and family for a festive sunset soirée at the Casa Del Sol residence in Amagansett.
suffolkcountynews.net

A grand return for a beloved festival

Taking place all across downtown Sayville for three days, Summerfest was the event of the season, with thousands in attendance. With something for everyone in the family, there was decadent food, carnival rides, bespoke and boutique shopping, live music events, and even a 4-mile run in the middle of it all!
SAYVILLE, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
HuntingtonNow

Northwell Shows Off New Park Avenue Building

Huntington Hospital executives showed off their newly opened $10 million building at 400 Park Ave. on Wednesday. The 10,000-square foot building at the corner of East Main Street and Park Avenue will provide both primary care services and multi-specialty care for women. “For decades there has been a disparity in...
Commercial Observer

Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M

Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy the rest of summer with your very own waterslide and resort-style backyard

Don’t be fooled, there’s still plenty of summer left and there may be no better place to soak up the duration of the season than in this dream home’s backyard oasis. Complete with a fully-loaded gunite pool with a waterslide and a firepit, this backyard has everything you need to entertain your family and friends in an ultra-private setting.
AQUEBOGUE, NY
TBR News Media

Spectacular Waterfront Property In Stony Brook Shores!

Endless Views of Smithtown Bay and Long Island Sound. Steps to the Stony Brook Shores Private Beach. Totally renovated and expanded in 2006. Walk out lower level boasts radiant heat, fireplace, wet bar, Bedroom, and full bath- perfect guest suite or possible Space for Mom. $1,250,000 | MLS# 3416363. For...
STONY BROOK, NY
WestfairOnline

Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield

Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.11.22

• We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with a high near 83, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers, and Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters

ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
ISLIP, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Meticulously Maintained Ranch In Centereach!

Large sunroom addition and oversized Master Bedroom & Master Bath. Central Air Conditioning. Private, fully fenced flat yard with paver patio. Within walking distance to schools, close to LIRR, parks, shops, restaurants and SB University. $499,000 | MLS #3412907. For more information click here.
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Floating IN Sag Harbor Cove

Police have released the name of a man whose body was found floating along the shoreline of a Long Island cove. Keith Viagas, age 63, of Noyac, a hamlet of Southampton, was found around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, a caller...
riverheadlocal

With Long Island on drought watch, Riverhead Water District is pumping under capacity thanks to conservation efforts, superintendent says￼

Long Island is on a drought watch due to dry weather conditions over the last few weeks, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. But the Riverhead Water District has yet to push the capacity of its system this summer, according to Superintendent Frank Mancini, who credits the water conservation efforts of customers.
RIVERHEAD, NY
