Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York Exclusive
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York Exclusive
Out East, Simon Miller Celebrated Summer With a Tropical Beach Bash
The brains behind Simon Miller’s irresistible knits and iconic platform sandals, designer Chelsea Hansford proved her creative eye extends far beyond clothes. In honor of the brand’s Southampton pop-up shop with Intermix, Hansford gathered an intimate group of friends and family for a festive sunset soirée at the Casa Del Sol residence in Amagansett.
27east.com
Brothers Say They Are Continuing To Pursue Plans For A Second Life For Southampton Theater
For more than a year, Orson and Ben Cummings, filmmakers and Southampton Village residents, have been putting together an ambitious plan and rallying support to transform the Southampton movie theater... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug 2022...
suffolkcountynews.net
A grand return for a beloved festival
Taking place all across downtown Sayville for three days, Summerfest was the event of the season, with thousands in attendance. With something for everyone in the family, there was decadent food, carnival rides, bespoke and boutique shopping, live music events, and even a 4-mile run in the middle of it all!
Greenwich HS Grad To Appear On New Amazon Reality Show 'Cosmic Love'
A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs. All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12. Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old...
Northwell Shows Off New Park Avenue Building
Huntington Hospital executives showed off their newly opened $10 million building at 400 Park Ave. on Wednesday. The 10,000-square foot building at the corner of East Main Street and Park Avenue will provide both primary care services and multi-specialty care for women. “For decades there has been a disparity in...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wading River – Magnificent 3560 Sq. Ft. Victorian In Desirable Meadowcrest III Estates!
5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, Eat In Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Great Room with Fireplace, Guest Bedroom/In Law En Suite on Main Floor. Full Basement Large Enough for Theater Room. Half Acre Park Like Property Bordering Nature Preserve. $839,000 | MLS# 3408746. For more information click here.
Commercial Observer
Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M
Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Shoreham – Beautifully Landscaped And Renovated Home In A Private Cul-De-Sac!
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths renovated in 2022. Gorgeous kitchen newly renovated in 2022 with new energy star appliances, large island and quartz countertop. Den, stone fireplace, partially finished basement, full attic, inground pool. $719,999 | MLS# 3419059. For more information click here.
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy the rest of summer with your very own waterslide and resort-style backyard
Don’t be fooled, there’s still plenty of summer left and there may be no better place to soak up the duration of the season than in this dream home’s backyard oasis. Complete with a fully-loaded gunite pool with a waterslide and a firepit, this backyard has everything you need to entertain your family and friends in an ultra-private setting.
Spectacular Waterfront Property In Stony Brook Shores!
Endless Views of Smithtown Bay and Long Island Sound. Steps to the Stony Brook Shores Private Beach. Totally renovated and expanded in 2006. Walk out lower level boasts radiant heat, fireplace, wet bar, Bedroom, and full bath- perfect guest suite or possible Space for Mom. $1,250,000 | MLS# 3416363. For...
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.11.22
• We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with a high near 83, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers, and Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80.
Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters
ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
ALERT CENTER: Man reported missing from Island Park
According to detectives, Samuel Harrison, 47, was last seen where he was visiting a friend around 10 a.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Meticulously Maintained Ranch In Centereach!
Large sunroom addition and oversized Master Bedroom & Master Bath. Central Air Conditioning. Private, fully fenced flat yard with paver patio. Within walking distance to schools, close to LIRR, parks, shops, restaurants and SB University. $499,000 | MLS #3412907. For more information click here.
27east.com
Female Caddy From Sebonack Earns Full Ride To University Of Maryland After Winning Chick Evans Scholarship
When Abbey Sisler first began working as a caddy at Sebonack Golf Club three years ago, she did not know much about golf. By taking the job, she was following... more. Montauk golf pro Paul Dickinson says his first taste of a PGA Tour “major” tournament ... 26 May 2022 by Michael Wright.
American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile.
ID Released For Man Found Floating IN Sag Harbor Cove
Police have released the name of a man whose body was found floating along the shoreline of a Long Island cove. Keith Viagas, age 63, of Noyac, a hamlet of Southampton, was found around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, a caller...
With Long Island on drought watch, Riverhead Water District is pumping under capacity thanks to conservation efforts, superintendent says￼
Long Island is on a drought watch due to dry weather conditions over the last few weeks, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. But the Riverhead Water District has yet to push the capacity of its system this summer, according to Superintendent Frank Mancini, who credits the water conservation efforts of customers.
NBC New York
Fake ‘I Need Help' Scheme Targets Women Shopping at Long Island Costcos: Cops
At least 10 shoppers have been robbed in Costco and Bed & Bath parking lots in five different Long Island communities in the last month by people pretending to need to help, Suffolk County police said Thursday as they revealed the apparent scheme. The most recent case in the pattern...
