Idella Underland
Idella A. Underland, age 85, of Willmar, passed away Sunday, August 9, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, at the First Reformed Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Tractor pull and Dam Jammers concert highlight Kandiyohi County Fair Friday
(Willmar MN-) Today is day 3 of The Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Free entertainment today on the Heritage Square Stage includes Ava Hanson at 3, Jeff James at 5, and The Dam Jammers at 8. In the grandstand tonight is the semi, pickup and tractor pull starting at 6. Fair President Chad Lien says there's a lot of free entertainment like the Great Lakes Timber Show...
New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run takes place Saturday
(New London MN-) More than 40 antique cars are participating in The 36th Annual New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run. They will be leaving from the Peace Lutheran Church parking lot in New London at 7 a.m. Saturday. They will be traveling 120 miles to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton, with stops in Grove City, Litchfield, Kingston, Buffalo and Crystal along the way. Car run board member Greg Lundeen of Champlin has been participating in the event since 1989, and says it emulates the annual London to Brighton car run in England. Lundeen says the first car run was held in 1896 to celebrate the revocation of so-called "Red Flag Laws"...
Renville County Fair wraps up Friday with demo derby
(Bird Island MN-) This is the last day of the Renville County Fair in Bird Island. The demo derby begins at the grandstand tonight at 7, and the band Rhino plays starting at 8 p.m. Jans Animals – all day. Balloons by Kevin @ 12-6 pm. James Wedgewood –...
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
Senior Day at Kandiyohi County Fair...sweet corn feed and KRA racing
(Willmar MN-) Today is Senior Day at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar, sponsored by KWLM. Shuttle buses will bring passengers all the way up the hill and drop them off at the log cabin. KWLM will be broadcasting The Open Mic Show from the Heritage Square Stage starting at 10 a.m. and Fair Secretary Katy Thompson says there's a packed afternoon of fun...
Three Injured in Crash Near Silver Lake
Two drivers and one passenger were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Silver Lake Monday morning. The State Patrol says 22-year-old Dylan Gale of Maple Lake, 16-year-old Jack Matthees of Maple Lake, and 24-year-old Hannah Anderson of Buffalo, were all taken to Waconia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Stingers Fall to Larks
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers fell to the Bismarck Larks tonight, 3-1. The bats were not present tonight in a low-scoring affair in Bill Taunton Stadium. The Stingers needed one more win to be crowned second-half champions but will have to wait until their next and final regular season series to earn that title.
Renville County Fair opens in Bird Island Wednesday
(Bird Island MN-) The 3-day Renville County Fair opens in Bird Island Wednesday. Gates are open from 10 to 10, and on Wednesday veterans get in free. Tickets are 5 dollars, 12 and under are free. In the grandstand at 7 tonight is barrel racing, and at 730 The Fabulous Armadillos will play. Plenty of fun activities through the day, and inflatables for the kids. Cash drawing takes place at 10 p.m.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Willmar attorney disbarred due to bankrupcy fraud
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November Third, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to create the appearance that Rothers was insolvent, when in fact, Rothers could have paid all his creditors. The 63-year-old Anderson pleaded guilty this week and agreed to be disbarred. A sentencing hearing has not been set. James Rothers was mayor of Kerkhoven for about 4 months in 2017 before resigning amidst a controversy over a 54-foot concrete tower he had erected on the west end of the town.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
Willmar school tutors sought
(Willmar MN-) In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, two reading, two math and eight early learning tutors are being sought to begin serving in Willmar area schools in August. Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.
Judge stays prison sentence for Willmar man who stole car with child inside
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who stole a car with a child inside last winter will serve no prison time. In a plea agreement, charges of kidnapping and driving after revocation were dropped against 25-year-old Abdikani Ibrahim, and he was convicted on a motor vehicle theft charge. In court Thursday Judge Steven Wentzell sentenced Ibrahim to 42 months in prison, but stayed the sentence for 5 years and gave him 1 year in the Kandiyohi County Jail. However, 192 days were shaved off that sentence for time he has already served since the January 31st incident. And Wentzell said Ibrahim could be transferred to a residential treatment center when a bed is available, and he is eligible for work release. Ibrahim was fined $500, ordered to stay away from his victims, undergo a mental health program and register as a predatory offender.
Southern Minnesota News
Winthop man who threatened doctor sentenced to probation
Ronald Henry Schoenborn Mugshot, Brown County Jail. A Winthrop man who threatened a doctor has been ordered to spend a year on supervised probation. Ronald Henry Schoenborn, 55, was sentenced last week in Brown County Court. Schoenborn pled guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence. If he successfully...
Stingers Silence Larks
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers shut out the Bismarck Larks tonight, 11-0. With the completion of today's game, it marks the fourth Stinger shutout this year as the Willmar pitching staff continues to impress. The MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game was Jack Zigan, who threw seven scoreless...
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Drug bust in Granite Falls yields more than 13 ounces of meth
(Granite Falls MN-) A 68-year-old Granite Falls man is in jail after a drug bust Wednesday. The CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force, with help from the Granite Falls Police and Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant at the suspect's home and seized more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine and $6000 in cash. Undercover agents had earlier purchased meth from the suspect.
