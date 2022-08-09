Read full article on original website
One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m.
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
