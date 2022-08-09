Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
Could 1 Buccaneers signing turn into steal of offseason?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL, but that did not stop them from signing a former Pro Bowler at the position this offseason. That somewhat under-the-radar addition could pay massive dividends for them. Julio Jones signed a one-year deal with...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Bucs’ William Gholston feels like a ‘regular-sized dude’ next to Akiem Hicks, Vita Vea
TAMPA — William Gholston stands at 6-foot-6 and says he weighs around 317 pounds, but next to the rest of the Bucs’ defensive line, the 10th-year veteran feels “like a regular-sized dude.”. The Bucs signed Akiem Hicks (6-4, 352) during the offseason to replace Ndamukong Suh, pairing...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive a Scare During Training Camp
Did the Buccaneers' take another hit at the center position?
Takeaways from the New York Jets first released depth chart
Monday morning, the New York Jets released their first unofficial depth chart for 2022. The first depth chart released is usually something to take very little from. The Jets did not assign first-team designations to any of their draft picks. However, there were a few surprising players to see listed with the starters.
3 biggest surprises from Robert Saleh’s first Jets depth chart for 2022
The New York Jets released their first depth chart of training camp Monday and it didn’t take long for it to be blown up. Starting right tackle Mekhi Becton sustained a chip fracture in his right kneecap and is likely out for the season. So, either Connor McDermott (currently...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Injury: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left practice early this Wednesday due to a lower body injury. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, it looks Gage suffered an injury to his left ankle or foot. The team has not released an official update yet. The Buccaneers signed Gage...
Biggest takeaway from Buccaneers first unofficial depth chart
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart. While it is unofficial, there’s one thing that Buccaneers fan should take away from it. When teams release their first unofficial depth chart during training camp ahead of their first preseason tilts, it’s always going to get people talking, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different. It’s primarily due to the fact that fans get a taste of honey of what their favorite teams will look like, before getting the whole beehive of the NFL regular season.
Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots’ Shared Play-Calling Duties
Matt Patricia and Joe Judge both called plays vs. New York on Thursday.
Tom Brady to be away from Bucs for ‘personal reasons’
Tom Brady was absent from practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, and he will not be returning for a while. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Brady is away from the team to “deal with some personal things.” Bowles said the arrangement was made in advance. Brady will not return until after Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.
Rookies Hold Three Starting Spots on First Bears Depth Chart
The 2022 draft looks strong at the moment for the Bears as the first depth chart released has three rookies in starting positions.
