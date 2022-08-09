ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
Yardbarker

Takeaways from the New York Jets first released depth chart

Monday morning, the New York Jets released their first unofficial depth chart for 2022. The first depth chart released is usually something to take very little from. The Jets did not assign first-team designations to any of their draft picks. However, there were a few surprising players to see listed with the starters.
FanSided

Biggest takeaway from Buccaneers first unofficial depth chart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart. While it is unofficial, there’s one thing that Buccaneers fan should take away from it. When teams release their first unofficial depth chart during training camp ahead of their first preseason tilts, it’s always going to get people talking, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different. It’s primarily due to the fact that fans get a taste of honey of what their favorite teams will look like, before getting the whole beehive of the NFL regular season.
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady to be away from Bucs for ‘personal reasons’

Tom Brady was absent from practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, and he will not be returning for a while. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Brady is away from the team to “deal with some personal things.” Bowles said the arrangement was made in advance. Brady will not return until after Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.
