Reaction to Falcons first depth chart ahead of 2022 season

Here’s my reaction to the three phases of the Falcons depth chart, courtesy of the team’s website. Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve. RG Chris Lindstrom Colby Gossett Jonotthan Harrison. TE Parker Hesse MyCole Pruitt John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk. QB Marcus Mariota Desmond Ridder Feleipe...
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
9 takeaways from Bears' first unofficial depth chart

The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. When the Bears and Chiefs square off on Saturday at Soldier Field, it’ll feature the return of former head coach Matt Nagy. When looking at Chicago’s first unofficial depth chart,...
Biggest Surprises on Broncos' First Depth Chart of 2022

The Denver Broncos only have a couple of practices left, and then training camp will be in the books. Camp ends when the preseason begins, and that starts for the Broncos on Saturday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town, first for a joint practice, then for the exhibition match at Empower Field at Mile High.
PFF: Falcons Kyle Pitts among NFL ‘elite’ TEs

The Falcons went from one generational pass catcher to another when they traded away Julio Jones and drafted Kyle Pitts in the same offseason. Atlanta’s tight end sensation hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown en route to the Pro Bowl — the first rookie to do so since Jeremy Shockey. He ranked seventh in receptions, third in receiving yards, and first in yards per catch. Everyone believes Pitts is the future at the position, including PFF.
