ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule for 2022-2023

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uMaq_0hAs41Ap00

Tennessee Basketball has officially released its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

The out of conference matchups for the BasketVols are listed below in chronological order.

Not listed above is Tennessee's final two non-conference games. The Vols end their pre-conference schedule with a December 21 matchup against Austin Peay in Knoxville, and the Big Orange will take on the Texas Longhorns for their last non-conference game on January 28. The battle of UTs will take place in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and will serve as a rematch of last year's game in which Texas bested the Volunteers 52-51 in Austin. This year's game will be played in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The overall non-conference slate for the Vols is highlighted by Texas, Butler, Maryland, Colorado and Arizona.

Like Texas, the Arizona game serves as a rematch of last year's battle. The Vols took care of business against the Wildcats in Knoxville last December, defeating a future NCAA Tournament 1-seed 77-73 thanks to a heroic effort from VFL John Fulkerson. This year's contest against the Pac-12 giant will take place in Tucson, serving as the Vols' lone true road game.

The Colorado matchup will take place in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13, a game in which the Orange and White will look to sweep the Buffaloes in the three-game series dating back to 2020.

Tennessee's bout with Butler will take place in the Bahamas on November 23 to kickoff their effort at the Battle4Atlantis. The Vols will then play either USC or BYU a day later before capping their week of play against Dayton, Kansas, NC State or Wisconsin on November 25.

The Vols' matchup against B10 opponent Maryland will occur in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the Hall of Fame Invitational.

Additional non-conference matchups for Tennessee include their first two home games of the season against Tennessee Tech and Florida Gulf Coast, along with a trio of home games versus Eastern Kentucky, Alcorn State and McNeese State.

The Vols have already learned their conference opponents and locations, but the dates and times of those contests are yet to be released. That information will be released later this summer, per Tennessee.

Photo credit: Brianna Paciorka of the Knoxville News Sentinel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee

Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
FanSided

Tennessee football could be a contender in first CFP rankings of 2022

Traditional scheduling for Tennessee football has always meant that, even in their heyday, being a contender in November is rare. That’s because unless they were going to play for the national championship, any regular season game that eliminated them from it would happen in September or October. Of course,...
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols assistant says what Josh Heupel hasn’t been willing to say

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is extremely smart with his public comments. Heupel is generous when it comes to his time with his reporters, but he almost always stays far away from controversy. The second-year Vols head coach will carefully dance around a question to avoid giving an answer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
247Sports

Vols balancing health vs. preparation with Jaylen Wright’s injury

A Tennessee backfield already dealing with a season-ending injury has been saddled with the preseason absence of one of its top returning players. Running back Jaylen Wright has been limited by a quad injury to largely working on the side with a strength-and-conditioning coach while the rest of the Vols go through their training camp practices this month. The sophomore could get back to a more normal workload soon, but until then Tennessee will have to continue its balancing act of wanting to get Wright ready to play and making sure he’s fully healthy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#Ncaa Tournament#Chronological Order#Brooklyn#Vols#The Big Orange#Sec#Thompson Boling Arena#Wildcats#Pac 12#Bridgestone Arena#Battle4
wvlt.tv

Blount Co. deputies searching for missing Clinton man

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced they were searching for a missing man who was last seen in Louisville Wednesday night, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The car and personal belongings of Clinton resident, 58-year-old Anthony Chris Haynes, were found on private property on Little...
CLINTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
wvlt.tv

Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers located a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, was located in Williamsburg, Kentucky along with the stolen vehicle, KPD officials said. Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
OAK RIDGE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy