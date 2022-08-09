ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

New mural coming to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Alabama State
City
Bristol, TN
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Holston River#Parks And Recreation#Parking Space#Urban Construction#Walmart#King General Contractors#Tva#Ada
WJHL

Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local school bus driver shortage causes route issues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School systems are dealing with bus driver shortages and that’s having an impact on students and their families. “My granddaughter she’s been going to school for two weeks now, and she’s been on the bus for two days out of the two weeks,” grandparent Roy Arnold said. Arnold’s grandchildren are […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Southern Craft continues normal hours after cause of fire discovered

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the cause of a fire in the walls of Southern Craft BBQ’s Watauga Lake location was discovered, restaurant operators said the business will resume normal operation. The fire, which began early Monday afternoon, burned inside of an exterior wall before being extinguished by fire crews. Restaurant operator Rafael Zabala […]
WATAUGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fraternal Order of Police shifts location of annual car show

KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Fort Henry Mall. That’s a change to the event’s location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Free Health Fair at Johnson City Community Health Center

(WJHL) Vanessa Smith tells us about the a health fair hosted by ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center on Saturday, August 13th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13, 2022. The health fair is free and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy