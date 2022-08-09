Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
wvlt.tv
Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
New mural coming to downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights Middle purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary...
Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
Local school bus driver shortage causes route issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School systems are dealing with bus driver shortages and that’s having an impact on students and their families. “My granddaughter she’s been going to school for two weeks now, and she’s been on the bus for two days out of the two weeks,” grandparent Roy Arnold said. Arnold’s grandchildren are […]
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
Bristol, Va. City Council passes ordinance banning camping on public sidewalks, rights-of-way
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on public sidewalks and rights-of-way. The ordinance makes it “a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on any city-owned street, sidewalk, alley, or other public rights-of-way.” City leaders hope the measure […]
Southern Craft continues normal hours after cause of fire discovered
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the cause of a fire in the walls of Southern Craft BBQ’s Watauga Lake location was discovered, restaurant operators said the business will resume normal operation. The fire, which began early Monday afternoon, burned inside of an exterior wall before being extinguished by fire crews. Restaurant operator Rafael Zabala […]
Face masks now required in Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings
Face masks are once again required inside all buildings at Great Smoky Mountains National Park with the CDC reporting Tennessee counties within the park are considered high risk for COVID-19.
Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County
Two people were injured in a car crash near the west of Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests...
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
Kingsport Times-News
Fraternal Order of Police shifts location of annual car show
KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Fort Henry Mall. That’s a change to the event’s location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.
wjhl.com
Free Health Fair at Johnson City Community Health Center
(WJHL) Vanessa Smith tells us about the a health fair hosted by ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center on Saturday, August 13th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13, 2022. The health fair is free and...
New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
