Tempe reinvests in infrastructure after U.S. 60 flooding

On May 7, the city of Tempe experienced a very dangerous first. A water main broke on the U.S 60 freeway, flooding the highway, damaging the concrete and closing a main arterial for over a week.

The 24-inch water transmission line broke overnight and was the first break of its kind in the city.

According to city spokesperson Kris Baxter-Ging, work continues on the water transmission line and the freeway it impacted.

“The city of Tempe continues to work on the water transmission line that broke on May 7 near McClintock Drive and U.S. 60,” she said. “The pipe that burst was anticipated to last 75 years. It was only 50-years-old. Crews are not only restoring the functionality of the transmission line, they are adding features to ensure that future assessment and maintenance is faster, easier and more cost-effective.”

According to the most recent U.S. Census numbers, Tempe was home to more than 184,000 residents as of 2021. With Maricopa County designated the fastest-growing county in the U.S., that number is only expected to increase in the coming decade, perhaps creating more of a strain on aging infrastructure as people flock to the Valley. Tempe, in particular, has become a focus for national companies seeking to start an office in the Phoenix area.

But Baxter-Ging said the city is taking stock of its infrastructure in light of the May 7 flooding and using it as an opportunity to do better for the city’s future.

“Water line breaks are an unfortunate occurrence in every water utility, and over the last year, the city of Tempe has initiated a project to create a plan for the inspection and maintenance of water transmission lines to assess their condition,” she said. “Part of that process determined that access locations needed to be created so that specialized testing equipment can be inserted to assess the condition. The U.S. 60 project is the first to benefit from that new process.”

Work on the issue will continue well into September and October, according to Baxter-Ging, with the final repairs set to be completed by November of this year. She added that additional water transmission line inspections are in the process of being scheduled throughout the community “to ensure that our infrastructure remains in good working condition.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation has worked closely with Tempe since the water main first broke and has continued to assist throughout the repair process, even though the transmission lines underneath ADOT freeways are under local jurisdiction.

“We supported Tempe and its contractors when repairs were needed after the May 7 water main break next to US 60 near McClintock Drive,” said ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel. “It was a successful partnership, with ADOT providing helpful information to facilitate the work getting done as soon as possible while meeting our safety and roadway standards.”

Most recently, ADOT assisted Tempe with some final pavement maintenance and lane striping along the repaired section of the freeway that flooded, which took place from Aug. 5 to Aug 8.

Nintzel said ADOT typically supports local cities and municipalities in this way when it comes to infrastructure maintenance.

“ADOT has hundreds of employees across the state who focus on the maintenance of nearly 7,000 miles of state highways, including the interstates and regional freeways in the Phoenix metro area,” he said. “As you can imagine, maintenance is always needed somewhere as we work on highways that carry heavy traffic and are affected over time by our hot or cold conditions and other weather factors. Incidents and challenges are inevitable and unpredictable, but we're prepared to respond as quickly as possible while working with local communities should those issues involve their infrastructure.”

TaiAnna Yee, another city of Tempe spokesperson, said the city is keeping tabs on all of its infrastructure – not just the water lines.

“Almost anything that is currently existing needs to be maintained – both seen and unseen,” she said. “For example, water and sewer infrastructure located underground, buildings, parks, sidewalks. [It] could be something as small as an elevator to something as large as building a new fire station.”

Yee said that Tempe currently has over 200 projects planned over the next five years, which have been laid out in the Capital Improvements Project 2021-2026 plan. That includes the refreshing of several city parks, including the June 3 groundbreaking at Clark Park, which is getting a makeover and a new community pool.

The city is also launching a brand new program called Refresh Tempe in order to help raise awareness of all the reinvestment the city is undertaking. Each year, the program will highlight a handful of projects that are set to begin. Improvement projects will also get new signage visible to the public, such as street projects and building upgrades.

“We want the community to know that these are their facilities,” said Yee. “Their parks, streets [and] community. The city is dedicated to prioritizing reinvestment projects throughout your city.”