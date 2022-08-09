ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArrowheadReport

Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran DT, Bolster Interior Defensive Line Rotation

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375AK7_0hAs3Rl100

KC adds a run-stuffer to their defensive line ahead of their first preseason game.

The Kansas City Chiefs have needed some additional help along the interior of their defensive line this summer, and the team has finally found its match. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN , Kansas City is signing defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal.

Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. Shelton was most recently with the Giants.

- Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter on Tuesday, August 9 2022 at 2:59 p.m.

Shelton, who turns 29 on August 20, has spent his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and New York Giants. He boasts career totals of 100 games played, 278 tackles (17 for loss), 19 quarterback hits, six sacks and two passes broken up. The former Washington Huskies standout is set to enter his eighth season in the league and will now join his fifth team overall.

Last season, as a member of the Giants, Shelton appeared in 13 games and played a career-low 29% of the team's snaps. Conversely, he spent the most time he ever has on the special teams unit (35%). Shelton amassed 31 tackles (one for loss) and half a sack in those contests, which were his lowest totals since 2017. By many accounts, it was an underwhelming season from a player who normally performs at a solid level.

In a 2022 free agency primer published in February of this year, here's what Stephen Lebitsch of Giants Country had to say about whether the team should have kept its run-stuffing defensive lineman:

Shelton was not a good fit with what the Giants ran on defense last year, and we sincerely question if he'd be a better fit for what Don Martindale has been known to run in the past. With cap dollars at a premium, we suspect the Giants will try to pick up a nose guard in the draft and move on from the disappointing Shelton.

What does the Danny Shelton signing mean for the Chiefs?

By adding Shelton into the mix, not a lot changes for Kansas City as far as its interior defensive line starters are concerned. Pro Bowler Chris Jones is a lock at defensive tackle (or three-technique), and Derrick Nnadi was brought back on a one-year deal to serve as the starting, run-stuffing nose tackle the club has grown to love over the years. Behind them and rotational pass-rusher Tershawn Wharton, however, not a ton is known.

Taylor Stallworth was brought in during the offseason to serve as competition, although his roster spot was never a guarantee and a knee injury has limited his ability to remain on the field and make an impact in training camp. Austin Edwards and Khalen Saunders are the other names to consider here (Edwards is a bit of a hybrid player). Word has been near-silent on both of them throughout camp thus far, though. Saunders may have the inside edge there and is entering a contract year, but his lack of signature breakout moments could leave both him and Edwards as the odd men out once roster cuts come around.

The Chiefs' first preseason game of the year — Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Bears — will help sort out some of their roster crunch problems, and that situation now applies to the interior defensive line as well. Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report predicts that Kansas City's final rotation will be Jones, Nnadi, Wharton and the newly-signed Shelton. Time will tell if that turns out to be the case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Kc#The Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#The Cleveland Browns#New England Patriots#Detroit Lions#New York Giants
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Saints Sign CB Brian Allen

He’ll add some more depth to their training camp roster. Allen, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He lasted just over two years in Pittsburgh before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019. The Seahawks later signed him to their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

3 Jacksonville Jaguars players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and these three players are going to be worth watching. The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Friday, as they start the preseason off by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first of three pre-season games for the Browns, with subsequent outings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears up next.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Free Agent DT Shelton Signs 1-Year Deal with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs added another piece to their defensive line, signing journeyman defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a 1-year contract on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount. Shelton was a 2015 first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Washington, where he spent 3 years in Cleveland before spending at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
775
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy