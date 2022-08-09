Read full article on original website
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
Tired of left-right gridlock? Forward Party vying for Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Heather Herrygers believes America’s two-party system cannot represent everyone. The political spectrum “has nothing to do with a straight line,” she says, as the same person can have strong views befitting both a Democrat and a Republican. That’s why she co-leads the Forward Party in Michigan. Announced...
Half of Michiganders hesitant to vote for candidates who downplayed Jan. 6 riot
Roughly 52% of Michiganders say they would be less likely to vote for a candidate that downplayed the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol or opposed Congress’ work in investigating it. That’s according to data released by the Defend Democracy Project, which also indicated both...
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Detroit News
Benson, Nessel report record fundraising hauls in re-election efforts
Lansing — The Democratic incumbents running for re-election as secretary of state and attorney general reported record fundraising amounts over the first half of the year. Attorney General Dana Nessel's campaign raised nearly $1.6 million through the first seven months of the year while Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's campaign reported receiving more than $2.1 million over the same period from Jan. 1 through Aug. 5.
Detroit News
Michigan Republican Party takes sides in fight for control of Macomb County GOP
A bitter, months-long fight for control of the Republican Party in Macomb County is poised to produce competing county conventions Thursday after a county judge and Michigan GOP leaders disagreed on who is the rightful local party chairman. Less than three months before the November election, the battle is playing...
Letter from the Editor: Orange barrels as a campaign ad? Election season is definitely here
Michigan’s primary election earlier this month showed that politics is not only about ideas and policy and money-raising and dealmaking. It’s about people and personality – and power and payback. A couple big names – Levin and Meijer – went down to defeat. Another big name –...
Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers
Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers. The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year. Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
Attorney General Dana Nessel files brief against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel teamed up with 15 other attorney generals to file a brief against Florida's Parental Right in Education Act.
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
Michigan AG Nessel attacks Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in court brief
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is throwing her support behind a legal fight against a controversial Florida law that has gained national attention for its alleged discrimination against LGBTQ people. Nessel and 15 other Democratic state attorneys general have submitted an amicus brief in support of a federal lawsuit challenging...
‘Highly invasive’ spotted lanternfly finally lands in Michigan
PONTIAC, MI — It was probably inevitable. The invasive spotted lanternfly, a winged pest that likes to feast on the vines of fruit crops, particularly grapes, was found in Oakland County last week. Officials aren’t exactly where they came from, but said several egg masses were found in Pontiac...
Fox17
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Proposals receive voter support with only Wayland Schools voted down
The August 2, 2022 Primary Election included a slew of local renewal proposals focused on roads, waste reduction, fire equipment, and public transportation, plus the countywide request for senior citizen services. The Senior Citizen Services countywide request for 0.493 mills for 2022-2025 passed handily. The local proposals did well with...
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case wanted to ‘build an army,’ jury told
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Adam Fox set his sights higher than rallying at the Michigan Capitol where he and armed protesters showed outrage over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home coronavirus orders. He said he was ready for action. “I’m not building a militia, bro. I’m building an army.”...
Detroit News
Barry County sheriff's suit must be dismissed because he didn't sign it, state police says
Lansing — A lawsuit that claims Michigan officials "usurped" the powers of Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf to investigate the 2020 presidential election must be dismissed because the sheriff failed to sign the complaint, an attorney for the state argued in a Tuesday filing. Leaf and his lawyer, Stefanie...
Thetford resident targets supervisor with four separate recall petitions
THETFORD TWP., MI -- Patrick Tack really wants to recall Supervisor Rachel A. Stanke -- so much so that he’s filed four separate sets of proposed petition language to remove her from office. Tack, a township resident, filed the proposed petitions on July 29, indicating that Stanke should be...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
