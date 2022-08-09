ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House

Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Holland, MI
Elections
City
Holland, MI
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Holland, MI
Government
Kalamazoo County, MI
Elections
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Allegan, MI
Detroit News

Benson, Nessel report record fundraising hauls in re-election efforts

Lansing — The Democratic incumbents running for re-election as secretary of state and attorney general reported record fundraising amounts over the first half of the year. Attorney General Dana Nessel's campaign raised nearly $1.6 million through the first seven months of the year while Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's campaign reported receiving more than $2.1 million over the same period from Jan. 1 through Aug. 5.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers

Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers.  The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year.  Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Bill Huizenga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#U S Congress#Election Fraud#Democrat#U S House#Marine#Kalamazoo Libertarian#The Democratic Party
Fox17

Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Proposals receive voter support with only Wayland Schools voted down

The August 2, 2022 Primary Election included a slew of local renewal proposals focused on roads, waste reduction, fire equipment, and public transportation, plus the countywide request for senior citizen services. The Senior Citizen Services countywide request for 0.493 mills for 2022-2025 passed handily. The local proposals did well with...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy