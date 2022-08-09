ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Black Enterprise

Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Harold Medina
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hate Crime#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Muslim
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified

Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan who knew the victims, authorities said.Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from his home in Albuquerque. He was charged with killing two victims and was identified as the prime suspect in the other two slayings, authorities announced Tuesday.The Muslim community is breathing “an incredible sigh of relief,” said Ahmad Assed, president of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy