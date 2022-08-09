Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
wnax.com
Noem To Appear At Dakotafest
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be attending Dakotafest scheduled next week at Mitchell. Noem will be hosting the Governor’s Food and Farm Partnership forum in coordination with South Dakota Farm Bureau. Niki Jones, Events Manager with Dakotafest farm show tells us more about the governor’s visit. Jones says South Dakota Farm Bureau president, Scott Vanderwal will moderate the forum. The forum will take place on Tuesday, August 16th at 12:00 noon in the Reaves Education Building located on the northwest corner of Dakotafest show grounds. Several demonstrations are scheduled for the upcoming Dakotafest farm show including tractor demonstrations. Admission to Dakotafest is set at $8 dollars at the gate, and $7 dollars in advance. Jones says people can go online at Dakotafest.com to obtain tickets.
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding
(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
AG Week
South Dakota says Hutterite co-op has been operating illegally; co-op to comply
PIERRE, S.D. — The state of South Dakota says a Hutterite farmer co-op has for years been operating as a grain trader without a license. In response, the South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative has filed for a license, according to documents filed with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. In...
voiceofalexandria.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in South Dakota
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Minnesota primary 2022: Results from Minnesota's statewide, congressional races
Minnesota's Aug. 9 primary has set stage for the election in November, where incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will square off with Republicans Scott Jensen and Matt Birk. Steve Simon will face Kim Crockett in the vote for secretary of state, while the statewide race for...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For
South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
kscj.com
NOEM CRITICIZES RAID ON TRUMP’S HOME
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS SPEAKING OUT AGAINST THE FBI RAID ON FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP’S HOME,. NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT CALLING THE RAID ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOME AN UNPRECEDENTED POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT. NOEM SAYS THEY’VE BEEN AFTER TRUMP AS A CANDIDATE, AS...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Clay County Experiences COVID Deaths Two Weeks In A Row
South Dakota reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Clay County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). Clay County reported a COVID-related fatality for the second straight week. Its pandemic total rose to 24.
Chips From South Dakota Town Better Than Minnesota Town’s Chips
You know how it is when you meet your soulmate? Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little quieter, a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the first time someone suggested that I try Dakota Style Honey Mustard Potato Chips. I can't be sure, but I think I even heard a small angel choir, singing quietly.
farmforum.net
South Dakota 'corn sweats' contribute to August humidity
If you had "corn sweats" on your 2022 weird weather bingo card, well, here you go. It turns out the strange turn of phrase is a real thing, according to Laura Edwards, state climatologist for South Dakota State University, and it's culpable for the pulpy humidity that — combined with a heat wave — makes a walk in the park feel more like a swim in a sauna in parts of the Pacific Northwest and central and eastern U.S. in early August.
You’re Never Gonna Believe Who Drinks More Beer Than South Dakota
It's no secret that South Dakotans like to drink, especially beer. We live in the heartland, for Pete's sake, where it's hotter than the surface of the sun during the summer months and bitterly cold almost half of the year. We South Dakotans need a little somethin' to help cope with the harsh weather months in this state.
