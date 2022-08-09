Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing off in NFL debut against Ravens
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was thought by some experts (including our own Mark Schofield) to be the best quarterback in the 2022 draft class. But Willis was the third quarterback selected, after Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder, and it was the Tennessee Titans who stole him away with the 86th overall pick in the third round.
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19 again
Cousins missed a regular season game because of COVID-19 last season.
Anthony Edwards Tweets Out Amazing Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet.
Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back
The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
Texans Signing RB B.J. Emmons
Emmons, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft out of Florida Atlantic. He was cut loose after a month and signed on with the Raiders. He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad but was...
P&P: John McClain on Texans training camp takeaways, Deshaun Watson suspension
Payne & Pendergast talk with John McClain about Roger Goodell’s comments on Deshaun Watson’s suspension; and get his thoughts on what he’s seen at Texans training camp so far.
Bengals activate OT La’el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins was activated from the non-football injury list and joined the team on the practice
