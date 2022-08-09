ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
Emmons, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft out of Florida Atlantic. He was cut loose after a month and signed on with the Raiders. He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad but was...
