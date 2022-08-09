Read full article on original website
Columbia Star
SCDOT discusses Leesburg Road widening project with CVANA
The Capitol View Area Neighbors Association (CVANA) heard a presentation from Travis Jolly, with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, on the widening of Leesburg Road at its monthly meeting Thursday, August 4. The project includes widening Leesburg Road from Patricia Drive to Lower Richland Boulevard to provide two travel...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray Dam intake towers to be restored in yearslong Dominion project
LEXINGTON — Lake Murray boaters are being asked to steer clear of the Lake Murray Dam, where Dominion Energy has begun preliminary work on a project to improve the dam's intake towers. The intake towers, which supply water to the Lower Saluda River, rely on a set of steel...
The Post and Courier
As number of smoke shops in Columbia rises, city considers restrictions
COLUMBIA — When Andrew Bagley opened Illuminati Smoke Shop in 2016, it was one of 10 stores selling vapes, hemp products and smoking tools in Columbia, he said. This year, it's closer to one of 30, he said. High profits and low barriers to entry have caused the boom...
West Columbia council to vote on new district map
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Right now West Columbia is looking at redrawing district lines. This comes after reviewing their latest data from the 2020 census. That means streets across West Columbia could be a part of new districts. That's if council adopts a redistricted map later this month. "Each...
Lexington County Chronicle
Chronicle Moves Into New Office
The Lexington County Chronicle has a new home. On Aug. 3, we moved into our new office at 514 E Main St., taking up residence in a teal house with a big front porch — a new, more visible home for the county’s resident news source. “The Chronicle’s...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
wach.com
Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County
A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
Accident, chemical spill shuts down Clemson Road intersection for hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire crews have cleared a busy intersection following a crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on Thursday morning. According to a message from the department, the crash happened in the area of Clemson and Longtown roads. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed a chemical spill was also involved though he said there is no threat to the public.
'It's a nice start': 14 affordable housing developments coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 14 affordable housing developments, totaling more than 2,000 units, are planned or permitted to be built in Columbia in the coming years. Residents near the intersection of Mason Road and North Main Street have already seen progress being made on one of those developments. The development,...
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Middleton family expands reach to Chapin, plan to open new BBQ restaurant
COLUMBIA — The Middletons, a wealthy Columbia family responsible for reshaping much of Main Street's dining scene, are expanding their restaurant reach into Chapin. The family plans to open 518 Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant near downtown Chapin, in the spring of 2023. "It all began from a college camaraderie...
The Post and Courier
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Automation leads to layoffs of 95 Columbia phone call-to-text transcribers
COLUMBIA — A nonprofit organization for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals will permanently close its northeast Columbia call center, displacing 95 workers. Austin, Texas, headquartered Communication Service for the Deaf Inc. informed the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce it would be shuttering its location in the Spring Valley Commons strip mall, 9005 Two Notch Road, on Sept. 30.
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
Some changes could be coming to Orangeburg's Public Safety Department
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is proposing some changes to its Department of Public Safety. The city administrator says the goal is to make the department more competitive for recruiting. One of the recommendations is hiring a battalion chief to oversee the fire service. “Our firefighters felt...
abccolumbia.com
Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
SC Attorney General wants investigation into spending practices in Richland One
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Attorney General Alan Wilson is urging Governor Henry McMaster to investigate the use of purchase cards in Columbia's Richland County School District One. Wilson's office sent the governor a letter requesting that he use his authority to engage the state's Inspector General to...
coladaily.com
The Whig to close after 17 years
The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
WIS-TV
Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash. Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries. Notice a spelling or grammar...
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
