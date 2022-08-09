ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia Star

SCDOT discusses Leesburg Road widening project with CVANA

The Capitol View Area Neighbors Association (CVANA) heard a presentation from Travis Jolly, with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, on the widening of Leesburg Road at its monthly meeting Thursday, August 4. The project includes widening Leesburg Road from Patricia Drive to Lower Richland Boulevard to provide two travel...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

West Columbia council to vote on new district map

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Right now West Columbia is looking at redrawing district lines. This comes after reviewing their latest data from the 2020 census. That means streets across West Columbia could be a part of new districts. That's if council adopts a redistricted map later this month. "Each...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Chronicle Moves Into New Office

The Lexington County Chronicle has a new home. On Aug. 3, we moved into our new office at 514 E Main St., taking up residence in a teal house with a big front porch — a new, more visible home for the county’s resident news source. “The Chronicle’s...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County

A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident, chemical spill shuts down Clemson Road intersection for hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire crews have cleared a busy intersection following a crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on Thursday morning. According to a message from the department, the crash happened in the area of Clemson and Longtown roads. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed a chemical spill was also involved though he said there is no threat to the public.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia

Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Automation leads to layoffs of 95 Columbia phone call-to-text transcribers

COLUMBIA — A nonprofit organization for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals will permanently close its northeast Columbia call center, displacing 95 workers. Austin, Texas, headquartered Communication Service for the Deaf Inc. informed the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce it would be shuttering its location in the Spring Valley Commons strip mall, 9005 Two Notch Road, on Sept. 30.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
coladaily.com

The Whig to close after 17 years

The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they've closed an intersection while working on a crash. Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC

