Florida is a special place. There’s beautiful beaches, the Daytona 500, Disney World, and a dude on bath salts eating people’s faces… and gators… LOTS of gators. In fact, Florida is packed with wildlife from the oceans and swamps, to the inlands lake and forests. In addition to gators, you can find dolphins, manatees, snakes, turtles, alligators, panthers, black bears and countless bird species like flamingos.

