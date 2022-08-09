ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
2d ago

Oh yeah this is such a scandal because a character probably didn’t see the child and therefore alienated her because of race. Typical race baiting story. How much money do parents want ??? That’s what it boils down to.

Richard PanKanin
2d ago

all they have to do it restrict any contact with characters and guests. this way there's no traumatic issues with kids parents looking for a quick hand out

Guest
2d ago

Go ahead and “feed the beasts”. Placating to this ridiculous narrative only enables and empowers those making these ludicrous claims. You people deserve what you get now.

Daily Mail

Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Sesame Place, facing lawsuits alleging discrimination, announces new diversity training

BALTIMORE -- Facing multiple lawsuits alleging discriminatory treatment of young guests of color, including one case brought by a Baltimore family, Sesame Place announced it would have employees participate in anti-bias training and enhance its diversity, equity and inclusion program.By the end of September, all employees will participate in the new training, which will also be incorporated into the onboarding process for new hires, the company said."We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds. The actions we are taking will...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Sesame Place staff to undergo diversity training after accusations of discrimination against Black children

Sesame Place announced it will be implementing a new plan to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion among employees after a series of incidents appeared to show staff discriminating against Black children.In a viral video filmed by Leslie Mac, who was visiting the Philadelphia-based theme park with her four-year-old daughter and her daughter’s friends last month, a costumed staff member was approached by the two young girls. However, rather than pause to take pictures with the theme park guests, the character instead appeared to wave the children away.The video prompted an apology from the park, which said at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Miami

Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population

MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

Teachers TikTok About Her "Pathetic" Salary Increase After Getting Her Master's Sparks Debate

American teachers are considerably underpaid when compared to other industrialized nations around the world. A study from Brookings.edu writes: "If we wanted to raise the relative salaries of American teachers to the level seen in Finland, we’d require a 10 percent raise for primary school teachers, an 18 percent raise in lower secondary, and a 28 percent raise for upper secondary school teachers."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

How Anti-Racist Activism Affects Interracial Couples, Like Us

This year marks the 54th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that struck down U.S. laws against interracial marriage. Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage we celebrate every year on June 12, had an interracial marriage that changed America, as their love forced a court to rule that "distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry" are "odious to a free people."
VIRGINIA STATE
BET

Sesame Place Institutes Diversity Initiatives After Allegations Of Racial Discrimination

After videos surfaced of characters at Sesame Place ignoring Black children, the Philadelphia-area theme park is now instituting diversity initiatives. According to CNN, Sesame Place released a statement that all employees will undergo diversity training: "Initiatives include a comprehensive racial equity assessment, the development and implementation of an anti-bias training and education program, and enhancements to ensure a best-in-class diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) program.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

