ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Folk singer Ray LaMontagne to perform in Schenectady

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZ0WU_0hAs1GDq00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Folk rock singer Ray LaMontagne is set to perform at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on November 6. LaMontagne is being joined by special guest Lily Meola.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

LaMontagne is a singer-songwriter and musician who has released eight studio albums. He is best known for the songs “You Are the Best Thing,” “Such A Simple Thing,” and “Jolene.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
City
Albany, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Entertainment
Q 105.7

Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany

I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs

Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lamontagne
streetfoodblog.com

Rounding up what’s new in Troy

Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Folk Singer#Folk Rock#Proctors Theatre#Nexstar Media Inc
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills

Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
EAST DURHAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
Q 105.7

Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region

Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy