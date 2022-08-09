Folk singer Ray LaMontagne to perform in Schenectady
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Folk rock singer Ray LaMontagne is set to perform at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on November 6. LaMontagne is being joined by special guest Lily Meola.
LaMontagne is a singer-songwriter and musician who has released eight studio albums. He is best known for the songs “You Are the Best Thing,” “Such A Simple Thing,” and “Jolene.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
