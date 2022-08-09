A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend with a belt on August 1st. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Tyquarius Stubbs got into an argument over the father of his ex-girlfriend’s baby and struck her in the face with a belt, choked her with his hands, then punched and kicked her while she was 16 weeks pregnant.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO