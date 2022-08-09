Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and...
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
Suspect charged after Hermitage shooting
The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend With Belt
A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend with a belt on August 1st. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Tyquarius Stubbs got into an argument over the father of his ex-girlfriend’s baby and struck her in the face with a belt, choked her with his hands, then punched and kicked her while she was 16 weeks pregnant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged In Appliance Theft
A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged Tuesday in connection to a theft of appliances. Hopkinsville Police say 38-year-old Nicholas North and 36-year-old Kelly North were charged after a fridge and stove were taken out of a house they were renting. They are both charged with complicity to theft...
whopam.com
Elkton man arraigned for felony assault charge
The Elkton man charged with felony assault for an alleged attack on the boyfriend of his ex-wife in Fairview appeared for arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. Public Defender Doug Moore entered a not guilty plea on behalf of 47-year old Stacy Botts of Elkton to one count of...
WSMV
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Company Reports Theft
A Hopkinsville business reported a theft of corn meal Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say between June 6th and July 6th someone failed to pay for $42,534 worth of corn meal from Hopkinsville Milling Company. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
whopam.com
Vehicles hit by gunfire at Woodland Heights Apartments
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning at the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. Lt. Scott Smith says the call was received about 6 a.m. and deputies determined five vehicles had been hit by gunfire, with no injuries...
whvoradio.com
Name Released, Second Suspect Wanted In Logan County Home Invasion
The name of a man that was shot during a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st has been released and authorities are looking for a second man in connection to the incident Tuesday morning. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Two arrested on felony theft warrants
Two people were arrested by Hopkinsville police Tuesday night on felony theft charges. Warrants allege 36-year old Kelly North and 38-year old Nicholas North of Hopkinsville stole a refrigerator and stove from a rental home when they were evicted earlier this summer. Both suspects are charged with complicity to felony...
fox17.com
Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges in elaborate detention center plot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The federal prosecution process continues for the Nashville man who was found guilty last month of felony vandalism in elaborate scheme involving weapons at a detention center. The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Alexander Friedmann, 52, has plead guilty Thursday to being a...
whopam.com
Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident
A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
Woman charged with attempting to hide firearm following Hermitage shooting
A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man faces domestic assault charges
Reports of a domestic situation on Tuesday led to a Princeton man's arrest on assault charges. Caldwell County deputies were called to a home on Dawson Road,where they found 28-year-old Barry Bullock. Deputies said Bullock was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault - domestic violence and fourth degree assault.
fox17.com
Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was northbound when the driver attempted to turn onto Elmo Road and hit two signs and a guy-wire for a utility pole. A passenger in the car was taken by...
Comments / 0