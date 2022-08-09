ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Morning Journal

Elyria Catholic girls basketball: Carter McCray commits to Northern Kentucky

Carter McCray entered Elyria Catholic’s doors at the start of the 2021-22 school year as a junior with a fresh start with the girls basketball program. McCray was quick to adapt, averaging 12.2 points per game from the five spot according to MaxPreps, acting as a physical force in the paint with 10.2 rebounds and 4 blocks per contest.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Extra-inning wins require something extra: Cleveland Guardians takeaways

DETROIT -- The Guardians are 9-2 in extra innings this season, but manager Terry Francona would prefer they get their wins in regulation time. They beat the Tigers, 4-3, in 10 innings Thursday, but it took some doing. Such as Bryan Shaw retiring the Tigers in order in the 10th for his first save of the season because the bullpen had been depleted in the first two games of the series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grab A Slice at In Forno Pizza

Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking "Accept" or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
ELYRIA, OH
whbc.com

Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
CANTON, OH

